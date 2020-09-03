AEW has announced several shows for All Out Weekend, ending with Saturday’s big pay-per-view from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The weekend will begin with a special edition of AEW Dark on Friday.

The announced line-up looks like this:

Friday, September 4

* AEW Dark at 7pm ET on YouTube

Saturday, September 5

* Red Carpet Special: Part 1 – 5pm ET on YouTube

* Countdown to All Out – 5:30pm ET on TNT

* Red Carpet Special: Part 2 – 6:30pm ET on YouTube

* All Out: The Buy In Pre-show – 7pm ET on PPV, B/R Live, FITE

* All Out main card – 8pm ET on PPV, B/R Live, FITE

Stay tuned for updates on All Out Weekend and remember to join us for live coverage & updates from the various shows.

Watch PART ONE of the All Out Red Carpet Special this Saturday at 5pm EST via our YouTube Channel at https://t.co/rQt36UqnNe pic.twitter.com/v22A3CdHpQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 2, 2020

