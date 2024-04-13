All Elite Wrestling has added some dates and locations to their 2024 television schedule.

On Saturday, the company announced new AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision shows for June.

On Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the company will run an AEW Dynamite show in Loveland, Colorado.

They will also make stops in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Thursday, June 20, 2024 for an AEW Collision show, and on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 in Buffalo, New York for AEW Dynamite.

Tickets will go on-sale for all three shows starting on Thursday, April 18, 2024 at AEWTIX.com.