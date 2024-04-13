How is Big E.’s recovery from his serious neck injury going these days?

Let’s find out!

The former WWE Champion and member of The New Day surfaced on social media on Saturday with an update, informing fans that he has still not been medically cleared to return and isn’t sure if he ever will be.

“Hey, all,” he began. “Two year neck scans are in. Things are unchanged. My C1 has healed fibrously but has not formed new bone. I’m not medically cleared and truthfully, I may never be cleared.”

He continued, “But I am blessed to be free of pain, immensely happy and otherwise healthy. Life is good.”

Big E. recently worked the pre-shows for WrestleMania XL Weekend, and also appeared on ESPN to discuss tonight’s milestone UFC 300 pay-per-view alongside CM Punk, Bobby Lashley and Shayna Baszler.