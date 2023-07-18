Saturday’s live AEW Battle of The Belts VII special drew 524,000 viewers on TNT at 10pm ET, according to Wrestlenomics. This is up 26.27% from the 415,000 viewers that Battle of The Belts VI drew back in April.

Battle of The Belts VII drew a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Saturday, which is up 7.14% from the 0.14 key demo rating for Battle of The Belts VI. Saturday’s 0.15 key demo rating represents 196,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 7.1% from the 183,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.14 key demo rating represented for Battle of The Belts VI in April.

This was the third-best total audience for Battle of The Belts so far, and the third-best key demo rating so far. Battle of The Belts VII aired right after the live AEW Collision went off the air.

Saturday’s special was briefly interrupted by a weather-related satellite problem at around 10:36 pm. The average viewership before that time was 560,000 viewers and a 0.16 key demo rating. After the feed interruption, the average viewership for the remaining 23 minutes of the program was 467,000 viewers and a 0.13 key demo rating.

AEW Battle of The Belts VII aired live from the Calgary Stampede Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The show opened with AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy retaining over Lance Archer by count out, then saw AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm retain over Taya Valkyrie. The show was headlined by AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus retaining over Shawn Spears.

Below is our AEW Battle of The Belts Viewership Tracker:

Battle of The Belts I, January 8: 704,000 viewers with a 0.27 key demo rating (Aired taped on Saturday)

Battle of The Belts II, April 16: 527,000 viewers with a 0.18 key demo rating (Aired taped on Saturday)

Battle of The Belts III, August 6: 437,000 viewers with a 0.12 key demo rating (Aired taped on Saturday)

Battle of The Belts IV, October 7: 317,000 viewers with a 0.10 key demo rating (Aired after Rampage)

Battle of The Belts V, January 6: 409,000 viewers with a 0.11 key demo rating (Aired after Rampage)

Battle of The Belts VI, April 7: 415,000 viewers with a 0.14 key demo rating (Aired after Rampage)

Battle of The Belts VII, July 15: 524,000 viewers with a 0.15 key demo rating (Aired after Collision)

