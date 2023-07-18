Seth Rollins is at the top of his game in WWE, but the Visionary is banged up.

The current reigning world heavyweight champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, where he revealed the lingering injuries that he has been dealing with for the last few years. When asked about training regiments he’s been doing to avoid further damage Rollins had this to say:

No, honestly I just do my same thing (Rollins responded when asked if he’s doing anything different to preserve his body). I try to just change my training up based on how I feel and it’s constant injuries, you know? My knee’s been bugging me since before WrestleMania. I was having issues with that. My neck been acting up, my lower back has been at me since 2019. Probably should get some surgery on that but trying to just do whatever I can to make sure I don’t need it because I have a couple of stress fractures back there.

Rollins later discusses how he’s avoided surgery during this time, which included him revealing his experience going through stem cell treatment.

So I tried some stem cells. I’ve done a couple of stem cell treatments and I found that they were temporarily helpful, and I wasn’t taking time off so I wasn’t just idling while I was on the stem cells. I was still working pretty much a full-time schedule with WWE so I found that temporarily helpful, but long-term, it kind of had faded off a little bit so I’d say I got about maybe four, five months of, oouuu, okay, alright.

In a separate interview, Rollins spoke about working with Paul at this year’s WrestleMania 39 premium live event. You can read his thoughts on that here, or check out his full interview on Impaulsive below.

