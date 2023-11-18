It’s a double shot tonight as we’ve got Collision and Rampage back to back… and live!

Rush vs. Dax Harwood

Hikaru Shida & Kris Statlander vs. The Outcasts

Trent vs. Komander vs. Brian Cage vs. Penta

Kings of the Black Throne vs. The Boys

Buddy Matthews vs. Wheeler Yuta

Miro vs. Daniel Garcia

AEW Collision 11/17/23

From the Kia Forum Los Angeles, California! Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuiness are on commentary as Tony Schiavone is waiting in the ring for Christian Cage and company.

In a town full of plastic, phony people, it’s probably nice for LA to have some truth. Tomorrow will be Sting’s last match ever, and when he’s gone, if Darby needs a father… Christian knows a guy. It’s a good thing Ric Flair already looks like the Crypt Keeper, because Christian will send him to his maker if he gets involved tomorrow night. Copeland has always been jealous of Christian, and Beth should keep the girls up late so they see Copeland get his neck broken.

Lexi Nair is with Big Bill and Ricky Starks. Starks said he went to Tony Khan and asked for a stipulation, and Khan allowed him to choose one. Tomorrow night’s AEW World Tag Team Championship Four-Way is now a ladder match.

Match #1. Miro vs. Daniel Garcia

Pair of gut wrench suplexes by Miro. Miro pounds on the body of Garcia in the corner, and now the head, as Garcia covers up. Short-arm clothesline by Miro and another gut wrench suplex. Miro catches a cross body and slams Garcia. Miro beats on Garica outside the ring during the commercial break. Garcia evades a charge and hits a pair of running knees in the corner. Single leg dropkick by Garcia. A second. A third. Garcia looks for a fourth but eats a brutal pump kick from Miro. GAME OVER! Says Miro. Garcia grabs the attempted stomp and responds with some overhand chops to the chest and face. Garcia ducks a high kick and connects with a pair of palm strikes and a Saito suplex! Garcia is going to dance, but Menard is here to stop it! Miro charges but Garcia sends him into Menard and rolls Miro up for two. Crossface by Garcia! Garcia transitions into a Sharpshooter, right into a DragonTamer! Miro reaches back and grabs the head of Garcia and dribbled it off the mat, violently. Huge pump kick by Miro and Game Over is locked in. This one’s history!

Winner: Miro

Rating: ***. It was short and sweet. Miro took everyone Garcia had, but the monster that is Miro was able to hang on.

Lexi is in the back with CJ Perry and Andrade. Perry says that Andrade is the best wrestler in the world, a third generation wrestler, and she’s entered him into the Continental Classic. Perry says Andrade gets a bonus if he wins, but he wasn’t prepared for this. Perry whispers something in to his ear and he says he trust her… so that’s Danielson and Andrade in the tournament so far.

Match #2. Kings of the Black Throne vs. The Boys

Brandon chops Brody and Brody barks. Wheelbarrow face buster by Brody. Brent tries to hold Brody’s foot, but Brody sends Brandon into him. Back heel kick by Black. Dante’s Inferno. Finito.

Winners: Kings of the Black Throne

Rating: NR

Match #3. Penta el Zero Miedo vs. Trent vs. Brian Cage vs. Komander

Pump kick by Cage to everyone. Punt by Penta, rolling elbow by Trent, and a springboard hurricanrana by Komander all to Cage. Double superkicks and a springboard tornillo to the outside by Komander to Cage. Penta and Trent now face-off in the middle of the ring. Rising knee by Trent and a half-and-half suplex. Springboard dropkick by Komander to Trent. Komander tries to walk the ropes but Cage shakes the ropes and Cage takes Komander on to Trent and Penta with a deadlift superplex from the apron to the floor! Cage in control now, military pressing Komander from the ring to the floor on top of Penta. Running knee by Trent but Cage fires back with a few elbows and a Saito suplex. Two count as we go to a commercial break. Back from break and Trent walks into a pump handle driver by Cage! Penta and Komander try to chop Cage down with strikes and an assisted cannonball in the corner. Two count. German suplex by Trent to Komander. Two. Now to Penta. Two. Cage puts Trent up on his shoulders but Trent counters with a poisonrana! Discus lariat by Cage! Everyone is down. Face buster by Cage to Komander but Penta breaks it up with a punt to the face. Backstabber by Penta to Trent and an assisted Destroyer to Cage. Slingblade to Cage and Made in Japan to Trent! Two count. Assisted tope con hilo by Penta to Cage on the outside, and a plancha by Komander! Komander looks for the rope walk Shooting Star Press but Trent moves and hits Strong Zero for the win!

Winner: Trent

Rating: ***1/4. Lots of moving parts to this one and one “holy s” moment after the other. Nice to see Trent get a win and this one was a car crash, which it had to be.

Match #4. Wardlow vs. Evan Daniels

Powerhouse. Picture-perfect swanton bomb. Last Ride. Referee stoppage.

Winner: Wardlow

Rating: NR

Big Bill and Ricky Starks make their way to commentary.

Match #5. Dax Harwood vs. Rush

Both men trade chops and Rush misses a senton. Double flying forearms and Rush bails to the outside. Dax follows and delivers some heavy chops on the outside. Back body drop by Rush on the floor! Rush does Rush things and throws Dax into everything and anything he can find outside the ring. Back inside the ring, Rush is beatint down Dax with chops in the corner. Rush stands on the head of Dax and teases Bull’s Horns, but stomps, and boots Dax in the face instead. TRANQUILO. Back outside the ring momentarily and Rush does more Rush things, before locking in a straight ankle lock back inside. Dax gets to the ropes. Vertical suplex by Rush. A second suplex and a float over gets two. Rush sets Dax up on the top rope, but Dax chops him to the ground. Rush crotches Dax now on the top and takes him off with a superplex! Two count. Both men maintain wrist control and chop the heck out of each other, and both men drop after a stereo palm strikes. Both men throw clotheslines at each other and nobody budges. Now each men hit the floor once, and Rush connects with a Tear Drop suplex. Back slide by Dax but Rush rolls through and Dax hits a piledriver. Long two count. Rush rolls to the outside and sees Ricky Starks, who taunts him and Rush pie faces him. Back inside the ring, Rush floors Dax and looks for the Bull’s Horns. Starks hit the ring and spears Rush as Bill beats on Dax in the corner. The match is thrown out.

Winner: No Contest

Rating: ***1/2. These guys were on their way to something really good here, but the match did it’s job in making you want to see the ladder match tomorrow.

All the participants of tomorrow night’s four-team ladder match hit the ring! The brawl starts inside as Brody King and Big Bill lock eyes from opposite sides and the crowd is on their feet. Both guys grab a ladder from under the ring as Dralistico hits a suicide dive on Bill and Cash hits one on King! Eventually about two dozen referee’s and security are here to break it up.

Match #6. Wheeler Yuta vs. Buddy Matthews

Both men trade wrist locks and waist locks early. Matthews sends Yuta to the outside and dropkicks him from the ring to the floor, off the apron. Matthews hip tosses Yuta into the guard rail and drills him with a pump kick, seated on a chair. Matthews misses a charge back inside the ring and Yuta brings him to the apron. Matthews sends Yuta flying from the apron to the announcer’s table! Commercial break time. Back from break and Buddy kicks the knee and a superkick to the face. Rolling elbow by Yuta and now a chop combo. Matthews cuts Yuta off with a knee to the stomach and a superkick. Rebound by Yuta and a running knee strike. Victory Roll by Yuta gets two. Rebound by Yuta and a drop step German suplex with a bridge! Two count. Yuta sends Matthews to the floor and follows with a suicide dive. Arm trapped Angle Slam by Yuta gets two. Both men on the apron now on the far side, as Yuta looks for a German suplex. Matthews sends Yuta into the turnbuckles and then drops him stomach-first on the top turnbuckle. Matthews wants to superplex Yuta to the floor, but Yuta fights him off. Yuta boots Matthews to the apron and Matthews tries to get in the ring, but Yuta splashes him on the back of the neck! Two count. Matthews counters a stomp and heads up top, but Yuta follows him and then gets crotched himself. Matthews pulls Yuta’s head down and superkicks him in the face, upside down! Falling powerbomb out of the corner by Matthews! Curb stomp and this one is over!

Winner: Buddy Matthews

Rating: ****. This match was fantastic. Matthews and Yuta are often overlooked in their respective groups, which is a shame, but there are a lot of big personalities involved. That said, they may be the best wrestlers of their respective groups, and they always deliver. I wish this story had a little more leading up to it, but the match delivered.

Matthews leaves the ring and grabs a chair, but Claudio is here to make the save! Claudio says if Matthews wants the attention of the BCC, he doesn’t have to cut a spooky promo. Claudio likes to make his challenges in the light, face-to-face. Claudio wants Matthews at Full Gear, and Matthews accepts.

Match #7. Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida vs. The Outcasts

Shida on the attack early, suplexing Ruby into Saraya, into the turnbuckle. Shida delivers ten-punches from the mount but Ruby gets free and pulls Shida to the mat. Outcasts in control throughout the commercial break but Shida connects with an enziguiri and tags Statlander. Dicus lariat to Ruby and a running European uppercut in the corner. Spinning leg trap Michinoku Driver for two. Angelo Parker is now in the front row, so Ruby throws Statlander into the guard rail closest to him. Electric Chair by The Outcasts but Shida hits a poisonrana as a counter. Saraya and Shida trade elbows and both connect with cross body blocks. Ruby gets sent to the floor, right in front of Parker. Shida comes off the top and eats an anti-air kick to the face. Pageturner by Saraya for two, as Statlander makes the save. Saraya looks for the tag but Ruby is outside with Parker. Saraya is heated and Statlander takes Parker out, as Ruby checks on him, Shida hits the Kitana! That’ll do it.

Winners: Kris Statlander & Hikaru Shida

Rating: **1/2. This match felt a little rushed here, which is possible, since there were seven matches tonight. The star power was there, but it kind of just existed.

Tony Schiavone sits down with MJF. MJF is taking this match against The Gunns because he made a promise to Cole and he intends to keep it. MJF will do whatever it takes to win. Jay White stole the Triple B to prove to himself he’s a champion… but he’s not. MJF says the likelihood of MJF winning both of his matches tomorrow night, is slim to none, but MJF likes those odds.

Final Thoughts: Now THIS is a go-home show for the PPV. It seems like AEW split which makes would get promoted on which show ahead of Full Gear, and despite the champ not being here… this show did a heck of a job getting people excited for tomorrow. On top of the storylines, the wrestling was strong bell-to-bell, especially Yuta/Matthews, the main event, and the four-way. Also, the crowd was awake, which always adds to the atmosphere. 8.25/10