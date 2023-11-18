Another new match has been announced for tonight’s AEW Collision.
Ahead of tonight’s special Friday night episode of AEW Collision on TNT at 8/7c, AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media to announce some new matches.
In addition to the four-way TBS title eliminator bout we reported earlier this evening, the AEW and ROH boss-man also confirmed the addition of Wheeler Yuta vs. Buddy Matthews in a showdown between the Blackpool Combat Club and The House of Black.
TONIGHT
A Very Special Friday #AEWCollision
LA @thekiaforum
8pm ET/7pm CT@WheelerYuta vs @SNM_Buddy
After a series of confrontations between BCC + House of Black on Saturday Nights, tonight they do battle on a special Friday Collision when Yuta fights Buddy Matthews! TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/C75gQE3vsi
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 17, 2023