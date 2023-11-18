Several late spoilers for tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown show have surfaced.

We can report via Fightful Select that in addition to the advertised matches and segments for tonight’s show, SmackDown will also feature Dragon Lee vs. Axiom, Santos Escobar in a promo segment, Cameron Grimes vs. Grayson Waller, a Paul Heyman promo and an appearance by Becky Lynch in the main event segment.

