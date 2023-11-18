– Cedric Alexander vs. Karrion Kross took place in a pre-show dark match ahead of the start of tonight’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown live broadcast on FOX.

– Scheduled as the post-show dark matches after tonight’s live WWE Friday Night SmackDown show wraps up are Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio and Kofi Kingston vs. Ludwig Kaiser.

– Charles Robinson is scheduled to referee the main event of tonight’s SmackDown between LA Knight and Jimmy Uso, which is scheduled to run two segments.

– Carlito is scheduled to be involved with Santos Escobar in a segment on tonight’s show and Austin Theory is set to serve as special guest commentator for the Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes match.

– Becky Lynch is scheduled to interrupt the main event segment to announce her inclusion in the Women’s WarGames match opposite Damage CTRL.

(H/T: Fightful Select)