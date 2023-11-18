Oh … you didn’t know?

You better call somebody … and let them know, Road Dogg is on WWE SmackDown this week!

This week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX kicked off from inside the Ford Center in Evansville, IN. with the announcement that WWE legend Road Dogg Brian James is filling in on special guest commentary.

The former D-X and New Age Outlaws member joined Michael Cole and Kevin Patrick on the call for this week’s show, which is the second-to-last blue brand show leading into the annual WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event next weekend.

Check out Road Dogg’s introduction at the top of the hour on this week’s WWE SmackDown below.