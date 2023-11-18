The final blue brand show heading into the biggest event of the month won’t be airing on FOX next week.

During the first commercial break of this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from Evansville, Indiana, it was announced that next week’s show will be airing on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) instead of FOX.

Next week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FS1 show will be the final show leading into WWE Survivor Series: WarGames on September 25, 2023 from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.