A big change has been made to the four-way tag-team title match for Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, which aired on Friday night due to the AEW PPV airing on Saturday, a big announcement was made regarding the scheduled four-way AEW World Tag-Team Championship contest.

The bout, which features Ricky Starks & Big Bill vs. RUSH & Dralistico vs. FTR vs. Malakai Black & Brody King, is now a ladder match with the AEW World Tag-Team Championships on-the-line.

Check out the segment where the announcement was made below, and join us here on Saturday for live AEW Full Gear 2023 results coverage from the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.