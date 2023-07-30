– Tonight’s AEW Collision opens up live on TNT from the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. Ian Riccaboni and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary.

Ladder Match for Andrade El Idolo’s Mask: AEW World Trios Champion Buddy Matthews vs. Andrade El Idolo

The back & forth started early. Andrade sent Matthews out to the floor, then Andrade climbed a ladder and hit a moonsault to the floor. Andrade brought ladders in the ring now, then hit Three Amigos.

Matthews blocked a suplex but Andrade sent him into a ladder in the corner. Andrade charged with double knees at one point but Matthews hit him in the face with a ladder.

A medic checked on Matthews’s shoulder at one point, then put it back into place. Matthews took control after this. Matthews beat Andrade around and slammed him onto a ladder bridge from the apron to the announce table. They fought on the apron next and Andrade took a DDT on the ladder bridge.

More back and forth now. Matthews smashed Andrade into a table in the corner a few times. Matthews climbed up for the mask but Andrade knocked him off and Matthews ended up on a bridge again. They fought up top again and Andrade hit a Sunset Bomb onto a ladder. Andrade kept going for the mask but Matthews stopped him.

Julia Hart brought handcuffs out and they cuffed Andrade to the ring post. Matthews tried for a chair shot to the face but Andrade kicked the chair into the face. Andrade ended up un-cuffing himself, then locking Matthews in the cuffs. Andrade went for the cuffs but Hart tried to stop him. Matthews also attacked but Andrade fought him off, then knocked Hart and Matthews through a table. Andrade then climbed up to retrieve the mask for the win.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo

– After the match, Andrade celebrated and raised the mask high.

– Tony Schiavone is backstage trying to talk to Miro but Aaron Solo rushes Miro with a steel chair. Miro fights Solo off.

– Darby Allin heads to the ring.

Darby Allin vs. Minoru Suzuki

We see recent happenings between Darby Allin and Minoru Suzuki. Allin attacked early, kicking Suzuki off the apron and hitting a suicide dive. Allin then dropkicked him out of a chair, and brought it into the ring to start the match.

Allin went right to work but Suzuki quickly turned it around. Suzuki with a penalty kick for 2. Suzuki tore Allin’s waist tape off and went to work as the show went to commercial.

More back and forth after the break. At one point Suzuki offered free punches and Allin delivered several, then hit Code Red for 2. Suzuki blocked a Coffin Splash and applied a choke. Allin fought out, blocked the Gotch piledriver and ended up hitting a springboard Coffin Splash. Suzuki blocked a Coffin Drop and applied a rear choke. Allin fought free and countered into a pin for the win.

Winner: Darby Allin

– After the match, Allin celebrated. Christian Cage and AEW TNT Champion Luchasaurus appeared on the big screen. Cage mockingly congratulated Allin and said while he has a title shot coming up at All Out, he seems distracted by AR Fox and Swerve Strickland, and you can’t be distracted when going for my… our title. Cage says this title has never meant as much as it does now, much more than it did when Allin had it. He threatened to send Allin back to Hot Topic, and promised he will never touch the title again.

– We get a video package for Hikaru Shida vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite.

ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe vs. Gravity

Samoa Joe dominated most of this non-title match. At one point Gravity went for a suicide dive but Joe just walked out of the way for a big pop. Joe hit a Musclebuster to get the fairly quick win.

Winner: Samoa Joe

– After the match, Joe stood tall while Gravity was down.

– Back from a commercial break and Tony Schiavone is in the ring. He introduces CM Punk, who comes out to a pop but there were boos, more when the music stopped.

Schiavone brought up controversy surrounding Punk and Ricky Starks. He also asked about what Punk carries in his bag. Punk said hello to Hartford… he’s had weeks of bad travel and only got here two hours ago but he always makes his towns because he’s here for the fans in the arena. Fans chanted for Punk.

Punk said lots of people don’t like to talk about certain things… like Wembley Stadium. Punk teased having a match in Wembley for AEW All In, and wondered if he’s the first guy to mention Wembley on TV. Punk isn’t mad at Starks, just disappointed. Punk says he can take that loss, but can Starks take the win as a cheater?

Punk went on and fans wanted to know what’s in the bag. Punk said Starks the cheater has mistaken his kindness for weakness, and when he returned with the bag, he promised he would not be nice any longer. Punk pulled the AEW World Title out of the bag and said the truth doesn’t care if you’re nice. Punk declared himself to be The Real World’s Champion and pointed to how his name is on the belt, not because he deserves it, but because he earned it – he was never pinned or submitted for this title, and it’s still covered in his blood from when he beat Jon Moxley for it last September. Punk dropped the title and spray-painted a large X onto it. Punk raised the title and said X has represented him since 1997, and the foundation of his pro wrestling career, and how he is Straight Edge, and Straight Edge means he’s better than you.

Punk said this title is his and it belongs on AEW Collision. Punk declared that this title is not stolen, and he is the real World Champion. Punk raised the title in the air as Starks came out. He announced that he wanted a proper entrance, so he went back and came out with music. Starks hit the ring and said he’s the face of Collision and the real World Champion. They had more words and Punk said it sounds like Starks wants a title shot. Starks yelled and said he deserves it.

Punk kept jabbing at Starks for cheating and said since he owes so much thanks to the referees, he needs a Special Referee for the title shot. Starks agreed with this and jabbed at Punk for having no friends. He said maybe he can go to Stamford and get someone but Starks doesn’t care who it is. Punk said he already made some phone calls and this is someone from his past. Punk made sure Starks really wants this title shot and he does. They shook hands and Schiavone said the match will happen next week, and the Special Referee will be the legendary Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat. Fans popped as Starks and Punk looked on.

– We get a video package on Adam Cole and AEW World Champion MJF to hype tonight’s main event.

Juice Robinson and The Gunns vs. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Action Andretti and Darius Martin

Juice Robinson brought out a cardboard cut-out of Jay White to put at ringside. At one point Andretti tagged in to take back control from The Gunns. He sent them to the floor, then launched Vikingo out onto them. The finish saw The Gunns hit their 3:10 to Yuma finisher on Martin for the pin.

Winners: Bullet Club Gold

– After the match, Robinson celebrated with the cut-out of White.

Mercedes Martinez vs. Kiera Hogan

The bell hit and Mercedes Martinez went to work on Kiera Hogan to start. They went back & forth with strong offense for several minutes. Martinez ended up with Hogan on her shoulders, then slammed her to the mat for 2 as the show went to commercial.

After the break, Hogan mounted offense and looked to win with her finisher but Martinez dodged her and hit a Doomsday Saito suplex, then continued on until applying the Brass City Stretch for the win.

Winner: Mercedes Martinez

– After the match, Martinez kept the hold applied until AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander ran out to make the save. Martinez went to leave but then attacked Statlander with her title. Willow Nightingale then ran out, forcing Martinez to retreat.

– We get a video package on tonight’s main event.