Andrade El Idolo has reclaimed his black mask.

The AEW superstar defeated the House of Black’s Buddy Matthews in a ladder match at this evening’s edition of Collision from Connecticut. The two men hit each other with an arsenal of big moves, including some extreme ladder spots that have the live crowd screaming “This Is Awesome.” In the end, El Idolo shoved Julia Hart and Matthews through a table, climbed the ladder, and took back his mask.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

