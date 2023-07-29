WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “And I’ll Do It Again”-Jey Uso promises Roman Reigns he will beat him again at SummerSlam.

9. “The People’s Aussie”-Grayson Waller attemps his own version of the People’s Elbow.

8. “Uncle Top Dolla”-LA Knight cuts a promo on Hit Row.

7. “Giving Her The Boot”-Sonya Deville hits Bianca Belair with a flush pump kick.

6. “Knight Knight”-LA Knight is victorious over Ashante Thee Adonis.

5. “A Jacket With Style”-Karrion Kross defeats Karl Anderson.

4. “Lucha In Flight”-Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio wow each other in singles-match.

3. “A Spear With A Statement”-Jey Uso defeats Grayson Waller.

2. “Stealing The Win With Flair”-Charlotte Flair steals a win in tag team action.

1. “The Head Of The Turmoil”-Jey Uso hits Roman Reigns with a spear.