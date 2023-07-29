WWE star and former multi-time tag champion Montez Ford recently appeared on the Getting Over podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on a potential split with his longtime tag partner, Angelo Dawkins.

The duo, better known as the Street Profits, have been together since 2016. During his interview, Ford says that WWE has never pitched a split between the Profits, and that he feels very fortunate that it never happened.

For us, it’s never been anything that has been pitched or anything like that, but there were a couple of instances where we felt like that were teasing it a little bit. We had some backstage segments where it was, ‘Oh, the draft could split you guys’ or MVP would come up and say, ‘You should be doing this or accepting that.’ There have been instances where people have tried to come in and add their two cents and make it go a certain way, but it never led that way. Very fortunate that it didn’t.

