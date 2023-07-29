Eric Young opens up about his work as a pro-wrestler.

The former world champion, who recently returned to IMPACT, discussed this topic during a recent interview with the Battleground podcast. Young explains how he has always had a very clear view of what was expected of him in wrestling, adding that he doesn’t have any regrets of anything he’s done in the industry.

For me, I have a very singular view on wrestling because I’ve seen the card from every angle. I’ve played heel, face, opening match, tag match, main event. I was wrestling women before it was cool. I’ve experience wrestling at so many different angles and so many different avenues. I have a very original and singular view of what is being asked of me and knowing how to produce in that spot. My favorite part of my wrestling career is that I’ve done all these different things. I’m a very experiential person and I don’t regret anything I’ve done in my life or wrestling. I look at the two very similarly.

Young continues, stating that he believes himself to be one of the most versatile performers in the entire world.

The more I can do, and the more different things I can do and different experiences I can have, the more enriched my life will be and the more enriched my wrestling career will be. There are lots of guys that do this thing or that thing better than I do, but I do all of it at a very high level. That’s opened a ton of doors for me, has given me a unique career, and I would say that in the history of pro wrestling, I’m up there as one of the most versatile performers in the world. Some people would rather be really good at one thing, but that’s never how I looked at it. There are so many facets to it and so many different ways to approach it, and I love doing it differently every time.

In a separate interview, Young spoke about his decision to return to IMPACT and how the company plans on addressing his previous exit, when he was murdered off-screen. You can read about that here.

