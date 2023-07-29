Richard Holliday is backstage for AEW ahead of this evening’s episode of Collision from Hartford, Connecticut.

According to Fightful Select, the current free agent has been seen backstage, but it is not known whether he is being used, negotiating a deal, or is just visiting since he does live close to the area. He is very close to AEW World Champion MJF, as the two, along with Alexander Hammerstone, formed the Dynasty trio in MLW.

Holliday was a top star in MLW, where he was a one-time tag champion with MJF. He finished up his run with the company and has been appearing at a number of bookings since, including his debut for GCW. Holliday also made headlines over the year due to his battle with cancer, which is now fortunately in remission.

