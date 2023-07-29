Ilja Dragunov makes a promise ahead of this Sunday’s NXT Great American Bash premium live event.

The Russian star will be battling Carmelo Hayes for the NXT Championship at the event and spoke with Cultaholic to hype the matchup up. When asked what winning the title would mean to him Dragunov says that he plans on being a champion that is more intense than anyone previous champion in the brand’s history.

Being the face of NXT is dependent on what the people want. Do you want to have the most intense man in NXT being NXT Champion? Do you want to have the person with the biggest passion and the biggest intensity level, with the highest resilience, being the champion of the brand? Do you want the strongest possible person to be the champ of the brand? I don’t know, but as soon as I am the NXT Champion, you will definitely have that. So, you will really have the most intense brand then.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)