The preliminary viewership is in for the July 28th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode drew an average of 2.166 million viewers overnight, an increase from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.158 million. They scored a rating of 0.54 in the key demographics (18-49), which was similar to last week as well.

The blue-brand topped the night on network television with their demo rating and only trailed Will Trent and Blue Bloods in total viewership. If you missed the show, you can catch a full recap by clicking here.

Full ratings will be out next week and generally show an increase in viewers. Stay tuned.