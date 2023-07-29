Lio Rush is riding on cloud nine after his triumph at IMPACT Slammiversary.

On that night, the Man of the Hour defeat Chris Sabin to capture the X-Division Championship, one of the most prestigious in all of wrestling. Rush spoke about this victory during a recent interview with MuscleManMalcolm, where he promised to carry his new belt around with pride.

It feels appropriate. It feels great. It feels amazing. This belt is historic. When I look at this, I look at IMPACT as…this is IMPACT. This is the World Title, to me. This big red X. I’m holding it with pride. It feels appropriate. I feel like I’ve helped influence this generation of wrestlers just like the X Division title has helped influence my generation and so many other generations.

Rush adds that he plans on doing a lot of great things with the X-Division title, as he knows how important its history is to the company.

I knew from that point on things were going to change and things were going to elevate. I knew that it was officially my time. I’m holding this title, and I’m going to do a lot of great things with it.

The champ is currently dealing with a minor injury, and was pulled from an upcoming GCW event because of it. You can read about that here, or check out his full interview below.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)