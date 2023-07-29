The Local Competitor X (Twitter) account has identified the unknown talent who appeared in the Bobby Lashley and Street Profits segment from last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

According to the account, the talent was Kaia McKenna, who has been wrestling since 2020 and trained under Seth Rollins and Marek Brave at the Black & Brave Wrestling Academy. She has previously competed for indies all around the United States, and even competed on AEW Dark.