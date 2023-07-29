Antony Mackie comments on working with Samoa Joe in the new ‘Twisted Metal’ series.

The acclaimed actor, best known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Falcon, spoke with Deadline about ‘Twisted Metal’ now that the show is fully available on the Peacock app. Mackie was asked particularly about working with Samoa Joe, who portrays the iconic Twisted Metal character, Sweet Tooth.

Samoa did not pull his punches. And I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re a professional wrestler. One thing you know how to do is not hit somebody.’ But it was great. I had a lot of fun. I can say I fought a wrestler.

The King of Television is heavily featured in the series, but only performs the physical actions of Sweet Tooth. The voice is supplied by Will Arnett. The final trailer for ‘Twisted Metal’ can be found below.