Cody Rhodes unveils his rule about using moves that belong to other wrestlers.

The American Nightmare spoke on this subject during an interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp ahead of his Peacock documentary premiere. Rhodes says that if he wrestles someone more than five times that he is able to do their “stuff,” a rule that he acknowledges is silly and that only he follows.

Booker T, in the corner. Jerry Lynn also does it. I’ll do the spin over into a sunset flip. My rule is, if I wrestle you more than five times, I can do all your stuff. It’s only my rule, and people hate it. I love the Cody Cutter. I think it’s better than an Os-Cutter, but I did get it from Will, so fair play to Will, who’s super talented. Beyond super talented.

Aside from Ospreay, Rhodes also mentions that he does stuff from Booker T and the great Arn Anderson.

If I’ve wrestled you more than five times, I told Jay Lethal this once, and he hated it. He’s like, ‘No, wait, no, no, that’s not how it works.’ I can do your stuff. It’s just my rule, and I’m waiting for someone to be like, ‘Hey, please don’t.’ But hey, I like to sponge. Part of what we do is, I got to lean into being a Rhodes, so I can do these Rhodes things. I got to lean into being part of the indie revival. I got all that, and I’m lucky to have been part of it. So I sponge off as much as I can. The Booker roll, which Jerry does as well, there’s a couple of Arn Anderson things that I do that are hard to visualize. It’s all someone else’s. I just try to put into a Nightmare package.

Rhodes is set to clash with Brock Lesnar at next weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event. They are both scheduled to appear on this Monday’s go-home edition of Raw.