WWE has announced an updated lineup for this Monday’s edition of Raw, which will be the red-brand’s go-home episode ahead of next weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event. You can check out the early lineup below.

-Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day (“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest)

-Maxxine Dupri (with Otis & Chad Gable) vs. Valhalla (with Erik & Ivar)

-Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will be under one roof

-We will hear from Logan Paul