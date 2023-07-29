WWE has announced an updated lineup for this Monday’s edition of Raw, which will be the red-brand’s go-home episode ahead of next weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event. You can check out the early lineup below.
-Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day (“Dirty” Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest)
-Maxxine Dupri (with Otis & Chad Gable) vs. Valhalla (with Erik & Ivar)
-Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will be under one roof
-We will hear from Logan Paul
— WWE (@WWE) July 29, 2023