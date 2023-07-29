Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa gave his thoughts on various topics including preparing for her in-ring return.

Rosa has been out of action with a back injury since last August, leading to her relinquishing the AEW World Women’s Title as a result. Rosa noted she won’t be reading the criticism of her first match back after it happens.

“I’m mentally preparing myself when I return to the ring, because I know the criticism is gonna come out.I know the criticism is gonna be out there and I won’t read it because I don’t have time to read it. I have a team that does that. People don’t see all the pain and trials and tribulations we go through as performers. People are getting very used to nonchalant [insulting people on social media] because they can’t get into a physical altercation.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcription