The WWE SummerSlam Battle Royal will be presented by Slim Jim. Sheamus and LA Knight are the first two confirmed competitors, and they will do battle in singles action on next Friday’s go-home SmackDown. Adam Pearce noted that he will have the full match line-up finalized next week.

There’s no word yet on what the winner will receive as WWE noted in their official preview, “The Biggest Event of the Summer just got a whole lot wilder with the monumental announcement of a SummerSlam Battle Royal, presented by Slim Jim. Superstars will battle tooth-and-nail for glory in the total free-for-all as they fight off attacks in every direction. A competitor will be eliminated when they are thrown over the top rope and botht feet hit the ringside floor. Who will be the last Superstar in the squared circle? Find out at SummerSlam, Saturday, Aug. 5, at 8 ET/5 PT, streaming live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.”

The 2023 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, August 5 from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Below is the current card:

Tribal Combat for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title and Tribal Chief Status

Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Title Match

Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (c)

SummerSlam Battle Royal

LA Knight, Sheamus, other Superstars TBA

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Logan Paul vs. Ricochet

Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

