Drew McIntyre is ready for his massive showdown with GUNTHER.

The Scottish Warrior will challenge the Ring General for the WWE Intercontinental Championship at next weekend’s SummerSlam premium live event in Detroit, the first time the two men have met in singles-action under the WWE banner. GUNTHER previously defeated McIntyre, along with Sheamus, at WrestleMania 39 in what many fans called a match of the year contender. Now McIntyre will look to spoil GUNTHER’s historic I.C. title reign.

Speaking on Cheap Heat, McIntyre sings the champ’s praises for elevating the I.C. title and making it more important than it has been in years.

The way I see whatever I’m doing, I’m trying to make it stand out more than anything else on the show. It doesn’t matter if it’s a segment with newer talent or [with] people still getting to know them, I’m always trying to figure out how it can stand out more than anything else going on. It’s a little easier in this situation, returning to a program with Gunther. As you mentioned, he really has elevated this title, he’s done such an incredible job. Of all of the superstars who have returned and new superstars that have been introduced over these past couple of years, I’d probably put him at the top of the list. He’s done such an incredible job at reinventing himself from who he was on the independents and NXT UK, and he should be very proud of himself because he has done an incredible job.

McIntyre believes that he and GUNTHER’s match is as highly anticipated as anything else on the card, adding that they have the opportunity to stand above the world title matches that are also on the card.

Sadly, all good things must come to an end eventually. Drew McIntyre is back to ruin that party and I think for our audience, especially our smart audience who listen to this podcast, Gunther finally has an opponent outside of probably like Sheamus where people are like, ‘Oh, he may lose this one, he’s probably going to lose this one.’ People are questioning it rather than [saying], ‘This is just another good Gunther match.’ We now have a program, a big match where people are like, ‘Okay, I want to see these two guys together. Oh, Gunther’s in jeopardy, he’s perhaps gonna lose the title. Drew’s back, he’s finally gonna get his moment with a title in front of the fans.’ The run Gunther’s been on, [we have] the opportunity to stand above even the world title match, which is the goal.

