AEW Collision drew 476,000 viewers on TNT at 8pm this past Saturday night, according to Wrestlenomics. This is up 14.15% from the previous week’s live show, which drew 417,000 viewers for the eighth Collision episode.

The ninth episode of Collision drew a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, which is up 30.76% from the 0.13 key demo rating that the previous episode drew. The 0.17 key demo rating represents around 215,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 31.1% from the 164,000 18-49 viewers that the previous episode’s 0.13 key demo rating represented.

Saturday’s Collision drew the third-lowest total audience for the show so far, and the second-lowest key demo rating for the show so far. Friday’s Collision episode ranked #11 for the night on cable in the key demographic, according to spoilertv.com. To compare, the NFL Preseason game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens ranked #1 on Saturday with a 0.49 key demo rating. While Collision ranked #11, the top 10 for Saturday was dominated by NFL Preseason coverage, UFC Fight Night and Top Rank Boxing. Saturday’s total audience was up 14.15% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was up 30.76% from the previous week.

Saturday’s AEW Collision on TNT aired live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, with the following line-up advertised ahead of time – a promo by Ricky Starks, a promo by Powerhouse Hobbs, The Acclaimed vs. TBA, AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale vs. Mercedes Martinez and Diamante, plus AEW World Trios Champions The House of Black defending against AEW “Real” World Champion CM Punk and AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR, which was the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Collision Viewership Tracker:

June 17 Episode: 816,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

June 24 Episode: 595,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 452,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

July 8 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 579,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Owen Hart Tournament Finals episode)

July 22 Episode: 618,000 viewers with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 29 Episode: 739,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 417,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 12 Episode: 476,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode:

