MLW issued the following press release announcing that Tiara James will be battling Zayda Steel at the September 3rd taping of the promotion’s weekly episodic, Fusion. The event takes place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the same day as the MLW Fury Road premium live event. As noted below, this will be Steel’s MLW debut.

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced Tiara James vs. Zayda Steel at the FUSION TV taping portion of FURY ROAD on Sunday, September 3 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

FURY ROAD has a special 6pm start time.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

The women’s featherweight division continues to expand its roster, with Zayda Steel being the latest addition. 19-year-old Steel has impressed league scouts with her bouts in the Mid-Atlantic circuit. Known to run her mouth at opponents (and just about anyone in her way), some would say Zayda Steel is perhaps “too confident”… and she’ll need that confidence when she collides with Tiara James.

Fresh off of being highlighted in the 2023 Open Draft, Tiara James looks to stamp her place in the division with a statement victory September 3. Generating buzz in her recent MLW matches, Tiara looks to keep the momentum and climb the rankings. In order to do so she’ll have to stomp out a hungry newcomer in Zayda Steel, a newcomer willing to do just about anything for the win.

FURY ROAD FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Willie Mack

Kiss My Foot Match

Matt Cardona (with MSL) vs. Mance Warner

Winner Receives A Title Shot

Maki Itoh vs. B3CCA

Sessions by Saint Laurent with Mystery Guest

“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams vs. Ichiban

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

Street Fight!

AKIRA vs. Jimmy Lloyd

Kevin Blackwood vs. Alec Price vs. TJ Crawford

Love, Doug vs. Little Guido

Tiara James vs. Zayda Steel

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

The Bomaye Fight Club

National Openweight Jacob Fatu

World Tag Team Champions The Calling Rickey Shane Page & AKIRA

1 Called Manders

SNISKY

Matt Striker

Joe Dombrowski

Mister Saint Laurent

Plus MORE to be announced in the days ahead!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** SPECIAL 6PM START TIME ***

General Public Doors Open: 4:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 6:00pm.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

4:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

5:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

MORE ABOUT THE 2300 ARENA

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events. The 2300 Arena also hosts fashion shows, corporate and private parties, political rallies, conventions and more.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on FITE+.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.