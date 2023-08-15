Mike Rotunda gives an update on his son Windham Rotunda, better known as Bray Wyatt.

The WWE legend, who portrayed the famous character Irwin R. Schyster (IRS), spoke about the Eater of Worlds during a recent appearance at WrestleCon. When Sportskeeda asked Rotunda about the status of Wyatt, who has been out of action since February with an undisclosed illness, he had this to say.

You read a lot of stuff on the internet which I wouldn’t believe a lot of or, in my case, any of it. Bray Wyatt…I’m sure he will return to WWE, hopefully shortly, and we’ll go from there.

The latest reports on Wyatt claim that he is very close to a return, but also revealed that the illness he had been battling was life-threatening. Wyatt’s last televised match was against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble back in January. He would continue to work with Knight on the House Show circuit before being pulled from action.

