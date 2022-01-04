AEW Dark Elevation Results 1/3/22

First Match: (28-10) Riho vs. (0-6) Valentina Rossi

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Riho applies a side headlock. Rossi tugs on Riho’s hair. Riho with forearm shivers. Rossi reverses out of the irish whip Riho across the ring. Rossi catches Riho in mid-air. Rossi with The Front Slam for a two count. Riho dropkicks Rossi. Riho repeatedly stomps on Rossi’s back. Rossi rakes the eyes of Riho. Rossi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Rossi with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Rossi talks smack to Riho. Riho with elbows into the midsection of Rossi. Rossi with a straight right hand. Rossi sends Riho to the corner. Riho kicks Rossi in the face.

Riho with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Riho with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Riho follows that with The Tiger Feint Kick. Riho with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Riho sends Rossi to the corner. Rossi side steps Riho into the turnbuckles. Rossi drops Riho with a Straight Jacket NeckBreaker for a two count. Riho slams Rossi’s head on the top rope. Rossi with a running forearm smash. Riho denies The SuperPlex. Riho with forearm shivers. Riho gets Rossi tied up in the tree of woe. Riho with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Riho connects with The Running Meteora to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-10) Riho via Pinfall

Second Match: (8-4) Andrade El Idolo w/Jose The Assistant vs. (0-0) JP Harlow

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Idolo backs Harlow into the turnbuckles. Idolo with a knife edge chop. Idolo applies a wrist lock. Idolo with a forearm smash. Idolo slaps Harlow in the back. Idolo with the irish whip. Harlow dives over Idolo. Harlow ducks a clothesline from Idolo. Idolo with a Western Lariat. Idolo applies a hammerlock. Idolo sends Harlow shoulder first into the turnbuckles. Idolo wraps the left shoulder of Harlow around the middle rope.

Idolo is lighting up Harlow’s chest. Idolo whips Harlow into the turnbuckles. Harlow with a Pendulum Kick. Harlow with a shoulder block. Harlow slips over Idolo’s back. Idolo drops Harlow with The Big Boot. Idolo talks smack to Harlow. Idolo kicks the left wrist of Harlow. Idolo goes for a Bodyslam, but Harlow lands back on his feet. Harlow with a Windmill Kick. Harlow kicks Idolo in the gut. Idolo hits The Divorce Court. Idolo makes Harlow tap out to The La Muerte.

Winner: (9-4) Andrade El Idolo via Submission

Third Match: (0-3) Megan Bayne vs. (0-11) Leila Grey

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bayne backs Grey into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Standing Switch Exchange. Bayne with a waist lock takedown. Bayne with clubbing shoulder blocks. Bayne follows that with The Delayed Vertical Toss. Bayne poses for the crowd. Grey with forearm shivers. Bayne answers with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Bayne whips Grey across the ring. Bayne with The Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslam for a two count. Bayne sends Grey into the ropes. Grey kicks Bayne in the chest. Grey decks Bayne with a back elbow smash. Grey side steps Bayne into the turnbuckles. Grey with a Rising Knee Strike. Bayne nails Grey with The Pump Kick. Bayne connects with The Tombstone PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-3) Megan Bayne via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (51-16) Scorpio Sky w/Dan Lambert vs. (0-4) Ray Jaz

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sky with a waist lock go-behind. Sky applies a side headlock. Jaz whips Sky across the ring. Sky drops Jaz with a shoulder tackle. Sky flexes his muscles. Jaz with a waist lock takedown. Jaz backs Sky into the ropes. Sky decks Jaz with a back elbow smash. Sky with a running cross chop. Sky transitions into a ground and pound attack. Lambert attacks Jaz behind the referee’s back.

Sky with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Sky applies the cravate. Sky and Jaz are trading back and forth shots. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Jaz. Jaz back flips over Sky. Jaz with a leg lariat. Sky launches Jaz over the top rope. Jaz with a shoulder block. Jaz with The Backslide Cover for a two count. Sky drops Jaz with The Running Boot. Sky connects with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (52-16) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (11-8) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) w/Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (0-1) Mike Orlando & (0-2) Shayne Stetson

John Silver and Shayne Stetson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silver applies a side headlock. Stetson whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Stetson with a shoulder tackle. Silver flexes his muscles. Stetson drops down on the canvas. Stetson leapfrogs over Silver. Silver cartwheels over Stetson. Silver dropkicks Stetson. Silver tags in Reynolds. Mid-Kick/Uppercut Combination. Reynolds with The Big Boot. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Orlando. Reynolds decks Orlando with a back elbow smash. Reynolds delivers The Missile Dropkick. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Stetson. Reynolds with a Modified Bulldog. Reynolds with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Stetson runs Reynolds into the ropes. Orlando trips Reynolds from the outside. Stetson dumps Reynolds out of the ring. Orlando drives Reynolds back first into the ring apron. Orlando rolls Reynolds back into the ring.

Stetson slams Reynolds head on the top turnbuckle pad. Stetson tags in Orlando. Reynolds is displaying his fighting spirit. Forearm Exchange. Orlando sends Reynolds into the ropes. Orlando clotheslines Reynolds. Orlando tags in Stetson. Reynolds rocks Stetson with a forearm smash. Reynolds side steps Orlando into the turnbuckles. Reynolds rolls under a clothesline from Stetson. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver with two clotheslines. Silver whips Stetson across the ring. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Stetson goes for a backslide cover, but Silver counters with a flurry of kicks. Silver drills Stetson with The BrainBuster for a two count. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Orlando reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Orlando. Reynolds lands The Suicide Dive. Drive By/Pump Kick Combination. Silver hits The Spinning Rack Bomb. Silver tags in Reynolds. Dark Order connects with their Step Up Enzuigiri/Rolling Elbow/Stunner/German Suplex Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-8) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (0-0) Jake Atlas vs. (12-57) Serpentico

Serpentico attacks Atlas before the bell rings. Serpentico with rapid fire haymakers and bodyshots. Serpentico hammers down on the back of Atlas neck. Serpentico HeadButts Atlas. Atlas ducks under two clotheslines from Serpentico. Atlas cartwheels around Serpentico. Atlas with a single leg dropkick. Atlas with a flying forearm smash. Atlas uppercuts Serpentico. Atlas nails Serpentico with The Pump Kick.

Atlas ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Atlas drops Serpentico with The Western Lariat for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Serpentico SuperKicks Atlas. Serpentico with The Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Serpentico transitions into a ground and pound attack. Serpentico with a Falling HeadButt. Serpentico with a running forearm smash. Serpentico sends Atlas to the corner. Atlas with a Release German Suplex. Atlas with a Flying Knee Strike. Atlas connects with The Cartwheel DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Jake Atlas via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (3-8) Skye Blue vs. (0-5) Angelica Risk

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Risk backs Blue into the turnbuckles. Risk with a forearm smash. Risk taunts Blue. Blue SuperKicks Risk for a one count. Risk regroups on the outside. Risk denies The PK. Risk sends Blue face first into the ring apron. Risk throws Blue into the steel barricade. Risk sends Blue back first into the apron. Risk rolls Blue back into the ring. Risk hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Risk with the irish whip. Blue decks Risk with a back elbow smash. Blue kicks Risk in the face. Blue side steps Risk into the turnbuckles. Blue with a Roundhouse Kick. Blue with The Flying Crossbody Block. Blue ducks a clothesline from Risk. Blue with a knee lift. Blue whips Risk across the ring. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Blue with a Cartwheel SuperKick. Blue connects with The Full Nelson Face Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-8) Skye Blue via Pinfall

Eight Match: (1-1) Jay Lethal vs. (0-0) Troy Hollywood

Hollywood ducks a clothesline from Lethal. Hollywood with a knife edge chop. Hollywood kicks Lethal in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Lethal. Lethal with a forearm smash. Hollywood with The Pump Kick. Hollywood goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Lethal lands back on his feet. Hollywood decks Lethal with a back elbow smash. Lethal with a Hip Toss. Lethal with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Hollywood side steps Lethal into the turnbuckles. Hollywood with a throat thrust. Hollywood whips Lethal across the ring. Hollywood with a Counter GourdBuster. Hollywood punches Lethal in the back. Hollywood denies The Flatliner. Lethal fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Lethal dodges The Windmill Kick.

Lethal goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Hollywood counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Lethal ducks a clothesline from Hollywood. Lethal with a BackBreaker/Flatliner Combination for a two count. Lethal bodyslams Hollywood. Lethal dives over Hollywood. Hollywood blocks The SuperKick. Lethal blocks The Pump Kick. Lethal ducks a clothesline from Hollywood. Lethal SuperKicks Hollywood. Lethal goes for The Lethal Injection, but Hollywood counters with a Snap German Suplex for a two count. Hollywood applies a front face lock. Lethal gets back to a vertical base. Lethal slaps Hollywood in the chest. Lethal with a knife edge chop. Lethal with a Back Body Drop. Lethal slides under Hollywood. Lethal connects with The Lethal Injection to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-1) Jay Lethal via Pinfall

