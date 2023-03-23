AEW taped the March 27 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Josh F:
* Paul Wight and Matt Menard were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing
* Tony Nese and Ari Daivari defeated Campbell Myers and one other wrestler
* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Briar Hale and Sage Hale
* Willow Nightingale defeated a local wrestler, possibly named Maggie Lee
* Big Bill and Lee Moriarty defeated Zack Clayton and Anaya
* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Tootie Lynn. After the match, Athena attacked Lynn until Emi Sakura ran down to the ring and left Athena laying
* Matt Hardy, Ethan Page and Isiah Kassidy defeated Serpentico, Luther and Angelico
* Riho defeated Diamante
Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.
