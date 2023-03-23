Christopher Daniels is very happy that Tony Khan now owns ROH.

The Fallen Angels spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, where he looked back on when ROH was under Sinclair Broadcasting, who Daniels says only put a ceiling on what the promotion could do. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he felt like ROH had a ceiling under Sinclair Broadcasting:

Tony has a wider set of resources for Ring of Honor’s benefit. Even when we were doing stuff with Sinclair Broadcasting, I felt there was a ceiling to how far we could go. I don’t think Tony has that ceiling in place. Tony has the resources. If he has an idea, he’s not afraid to go the extra mile to put it into effect. There are less restrictions for Ring of Honor under Tony Khan than there might have been under Sinclair Broadcasting. I hope that’s the case.

Hopes ROH returns to the prominence it had before the COVID pandemic:

I hope, going forward, we can bring Ring of Honor back to the prominence it had before the pandemic happened. That situation, Ring of Honor was probably the promotion affected most by the pandemic. Hopefully, with Tony behind the scenes, we can bring Ring of Honor back up, get it on HonorClub, get people excited about Ring of Honor. I’m looking forward to being part of it, trying to contribute, trying to get more opportunities in Ring of Honor, myself or myself and Matt.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)