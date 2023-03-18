Christopher Daniels has had a legendary career, but even he knows that the end of his in-ring days are nearing close.

The Fallen Angel spoke on this topic during a recent interview with WrestleZone, where he hyped up his participation at this weekend’s AAA World Cup and how it could be the last time he ever works for the Mexico-based promotion. Daniels does state that as long as his body his feeling good he’ll continue to compete in the ring, but admits he does have the mindset that any match could be his last. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he goes into every match with the mindset that it could be his last:

It could be my last match on Sunday. It could be my last one, and I understand that. Part of the challenge now is to wrestle like it could be my last match. My spirit is willing; sometimes, my flesh is weak, and that’s the real situation. As long as my spirit is strong, I’m going to keep doing this as long as I can.

Feels like he will keep working for AAA even after this weekend:

I don’t think this is the last time that I’ll get an opportunity to work for AAA. I have a good relationship with the company itself, and I look forward to Sunday, and [we’ll] see what happens. Then, after we win, anything is possible.

