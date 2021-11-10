AEW Dark Results 11/9/21

Chaifetz Arena

St. Louis, Missouri

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Colt Cabana and Alex Reynolds) vs. (16-0) The Gunn Club In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Evil Uno and Colten Gunn will start things off. Uno applies a side headlock. Colten whips Uno across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Colten with a straight right hand. Colten mocks Dark Order. Uno reverses out of the irish whip from Colten. Colten holds onto the ropes. Colten kicks Uno in the chest. Uno blocks a boot from Colten. Uno throws the right leg of Colten into the referee’s hands. Uno drops Colten with a leaping neckbreaker. Colten tags in Austin. Uno tried to do the same thing with Austin. Uno ducks a clothesline from Austin. Uno kicks Austin in the gut. Uno tags in Reynolds. Dark Order with two running elbow smashes. Reynolds with a running uppercut for a one count. Reynolds whips Austin across the ring. Austin ducks a clothesline from Reynolds. Austin scores the ankle pick. Austin with a Running Neck Snap. Reynolds decks Austin with a back elbow smash. Reynolds delivers The Missile Dropkick. Cabana and Billy are tagged in.

Cabana flexes his muscles. Billy kicks Cabana in the gut. Billy with a straight right hand. Cabana blocks a boot from Billy. Billy reverses out of the irish whip from Cabana. Cabana crawls under Billy. Billy stops Cabana in his tracks. Billy gives Cabana the DX Crotch Chop. Cabana dodges The Big Boot. Cabana unloads a flurry of right jabs. Cabana with The Bionic Elbow. Reynolds kicks Austin in the gut. Dark Order throws Austin into the midsection of Billy. Uno with a toe kick to Colten. Colten suffers the same fate as Austin. Dark Order mocks The Gunn Club. Stereo Corner Clotheslines. Meeting Of The Minds in the center of the ring. Dark Order poses for the crowd. Gunn Club regroups on the outside. Stereo Bodyslams. Reynolds kicks Colten out of the ring.

Billy attacks Reynolds from behind. Billy is throwing haymakers at Reynolds. Billy tags in Austin. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Austin kicks Reynolds in the gut. Reynolds reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Dark Order sends Gunn Club tumbling to the floor. Reynolds tags in Uno. Uno with a series of haymakers. Uno stomps on Billy’s fingers. Cabana with The Flying Asshole off the ring apron. Cabana blasts Austin with a running chop. Cabana side steps Colten into Austin. Cabana with Two Flying Assholes. Reynolds lands The Suicide Dive. Uno hits Something EVIL for a two count. Austin crawls under Uno. Colten dropkicks Uno. Cabana clotheslines Colten to the floor. Uno reverses out of the irish whip from Austin. Austin dives over Uno. Uno drops Austin with The Big Boot. Uno goes for a Bodyslam, but Austin lands back on his feet. Austin uses the top rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Second Match: (20-9) Riho vs. (0-0) Heidi Howitzer

Riho with a waist lock go-behind. Howitzer decks Riho with a back elbow smash. Howitzer drops Riho with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Riho dropkicks Howitzer. Riho ducks a clothesline from Howitzer. Riho with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Riho delivers The Tiger Feint Kick for a two count. Riho applies a wrist lock. Howitzer reverses out of the irish whip from Riho.

Riho kicks Howitzer in the face. Riho goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Howitzer counters with The World’s Strongest Slam for a two count. Howitzer pulls Riho down to the mat. Howitzer with a Running Hip Attack. Howitzer walks over the midsection of Riho. Howitzer goes for The Vader Bomb, but Riho ducks out of the way. Riho connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-9) Riho via Pinfall

Third Match: (1-0) Too Fast Too Fuego vs. (12-34) Aaron Solow & (14-14) Nick Comoroto

Fuego Two and Aaron Solow will start things off. Solow kicks Two in the gut. Two sends Solow into the ropes. Two with a toe kick. Two with a deep arm-drag. Two applies an arm-bar. Two grabs a side wrist lock. Two with a liver shot. Two with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Two applies a wrist lock. Two tags in Del Sol. Double Irish Whip. Double Dropkick. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Del Sol. Solow goes for a Bodyslam, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol sends Solow to the corner. Del Sol with a running elbow smash. Del Sol with The Corner Spear. Solow launches Del Sol over the top rope. Del Sol with a shoulder block. Del Sol with a Slingshot Headscissors Takeover. Solow tags in Comoroto. Del Sol slides under Comoroto. Del Sol fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Comoroto with a running shoulder tackle. Comoroto mocks Del Sol. Del Sol tags in Two.

Two plays to the crowd. Comoroto with a shoulder tackle. Two with a waist lock go-behind. Two side steps Comoroto into the turnbuckles. Comoroto launches Two over the top rope. Two delivers The Missile Dropkick. The referee is trying to get Del Sol out of the ring. Solow drives his knee into Two’s back. Two takes a swipe at Solow. Comoroto with an Inside Out Lariat. Comoroto with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Comoroto punches Two. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow kicks Two in the gut. Solow bodyslams Two. Solow with a Running Knee Drop for a two count. Solow with a straight right hand. Solow follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Solow is trying to rip off Two’s mask. Solow with The Windmill Kick. Solow mocks Del Sol. Two denies The Tornado DDT.

Two ducks a clothesline from Solow. Two drops Solow with The Reverse DDT. Two tags in Del Sol. Del Sol with two flying forearm smashes. Del Sol rolls under a clothesline from Comoroto. Del Sol leapfrogs over Comoroto. Del Sol dropkicks Comoroto off the ring apron. Del Sol with a toe kick. Del Sol kicks Solow in the chest. Del Sol thrust kicks the left knee of Solow. Del Sol nails Solow with The Hook Kick. Del Sol with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Comoroto responds with The Polish Hammer. Comoroto clotheslines Two over the top rope. Double Irish Whip. Del Sol avoids the double clothesline. Del Sol slips over Comoroto’s back. Del Sol connects with The Cross Rhodes for a two count. Two ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Two with a Running Hurricanrana. Comoroto kicks Two in the gut. SuperKick/DDT Combination. Del Sol kicks Solow in the gut. Del Sol plants Solow with The Assisted Tornado DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) Too Fast Too Fuego via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (29-23) Sammy Guevara & (15-10) Jake Hager vs. (0-0) Koko Lane & (0-0) Luke Langley

Sammy Guevara and Luke Langley will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Langley with a forearm shot across the back of Guevara. Langley starts flexing his muscles. Guevara unloads two knife edge chops. Guevara whips Langley across the ring. Guevara leapfrogs over Langley. Guevara back flips over Langley. Guevara dropkicks Langley. Guevara pops back on his feet and takes a bow. Guevara tags in Hager. Double Irish Whip. Hager with a running chop block. Lane runs interference. Langley attacks Hager from behind. Langley tags in Lane. Langley is throwing haymakers at Hager. Lane repeatedly stomps on Hager’s chest. Lane is choking Hager with his boot. Lane tags in Langley.

Langley and Lane are mauling Hager in the corner. Double Irish Whip. Hager with a double clothesline. Hager tags in Guevara. Guevara clotheslines Lane. Guevara scores the elbow knockdown. Guevara ducks a clothesline from Lane. Guevara with a Back Body Drop. Guevara hits The SpineBuster. Lae launches Guevara over the top rope. Guevara with an Apron Enzuigiri. Guevara with The Double SpringBoard Cutter. Guevara tags in Hager. Hager levels Langley with The Body Avalanche. Guevara tags himself in. Hager lands The Vader Bomb. Guevara connects with The Swanton Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Scorpio Sky chop blocks Guevara. Men Of The Year gangs up on Hager. Santana & Ortiz storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (30-23) Sammy Guevara & (16-10) Jake Hager via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (47-13-2) Orange Cassidy, (45-26) Chuck Taylor, (9-9) Wheeler Yuta w/Kris Statlander vs. (0-3) Darian Bengston, (0-0) Davey Vega, (0-0) Camaro Jackson In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Orange Cassidy and Davey Vega will start things off. Cassidy puts his hands in his pockets. Vega with a knife edge chop. Cassidy tags in Yuta. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Vega. Yuta with a single leg takedown. Vega kicks Yuta across the ring. Vega drops down on the canvas. Vega leapfrogs over Yuta. Yuta lunges over Vega. Yuta with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Vega. Yuta leapfrogs over Vega. Yuta crawls under Vega. Yuta dropkicks Vega. Vega rakes the eyes of Yuta. Vega with a Front Chancery Suplex. Vega tags in Bengston. Vega whips Yuta across the ring. Bengston with a spinning uppercut. Bengston applies a front face lock.

Jackson tags himself in. Jackson with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Jackson plays to the crowd. Jackson tags in Bengston. Bengston and Jackson clears the ring. Yuta decks Bengston with a back elbow smash. Yuta kicks Jackson in the face. Yuta delivers a Double Missile Dropkick. Yuta tags in Taylor. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor ducks a clothesline from Vega. Sole Food/German Suplex Combination. Yuta lands The SomerSault Plancha. Taylor connects with The Awful Waffle. Taylor tags in Cassidy. Cassidy hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory. After the match, Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Vega. Cassidy drops Vega with The Orange Punch.

Winner: (48-13-2) Orange Cassidy, (46-26) Chuck Taylor, (10-9) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (56-26) Frankie Kazarian vs. (25-17) Dante Martin w/Lio Rush

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian with a waist lock takedown. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Kazarian with a single leg takedown. Dante with a push kick. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Kazarian goes for a fireman’s carry takeover, but Dante lands back on his feet. Kazarian avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Dante runs around Kazarian. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Kazarian. Kazarian denies The Headscissors Takeover. Dante ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Dante with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Dante with two deep arm-drags. Dante applies an arm-bar. Kazarian backs Dante into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Kazarian sends Dante to the corner. Dante side steps Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Dante with another deep arm-drag. Kazarian applies an arm-bar. Dante with The Arm-Drag Escape. Kazarian with an inside cradle for a two count. Kazarian follows that with a deep arm-drag.

Kazarian applies another arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kazarian whips Dante across the ring. Dante with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Dante with two dropkicks. Kazarian launches Dante across the ring. Dante with a Slingshot Snap Mare Takeover. Dante with a Headscissors Takeover. Dante follows that with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Dante ducks a clothesline from Kazarian. Kazarian avoids The Sunset Flip. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop for a two count. Dante side steps Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Misfired Clotheslines. Kazarian rocks Dante with a forearm smash. Kazarian hits The Slingshot Cutter for a two count. Dante shoves Kazarian. Dante back flips over Kazarian. Kazarian with an Inside Out Lariat. Dante denies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Dante goes for The Flipping Stunner, but Kazarian counters with The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Rush trips Kazarian behind the referee’s back. Dante dives over Kazarian. Dante connects with The Double SpringBoard MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-17) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (37-15) Thunder Rosa, (13-4) Ryo Mizunami, (29-10) Kris Statlander vs. (13-9) Emi Sakura, (3-5) Jamie Hayter, (1-6) Rebel w/Lulu Pencil & Mei Suruga In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Thunder Rosa and Rebel will start things off. Rebel talks smack to Rosa. Rebel slaps Rosa in the face. Rosa with an overhand chop. Rosa whips Rebel across the ring. Rosa with three deep arm-drags. Rosa applies an arm-bar. Rebel with The Roundhouse Kick. Mizunami and Sakura are tagged in. Mizunami with a shoulder tackle. Machine Gun Chops. Sakura with a Twisting Reverse NeckBreaker. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura stands on the back of Mizunami’s knees. Sakura applies The Romero Special. Sakura stomps on Mizunami’s back. Sakura tags in Hayter. Hayter punches Mizunami in the back. Hayter with a Vertical Suplex. Hayter sends Mizunami face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Hayter tags in Rebel. Rebel with The Body Avalanche. Hayter with a running uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Rebel with The Cartwheel NeckBreaker for a two count.

Rebel applies a front face lock. Rebel punches Mizunami in the back. Rebel knocks Rosa off the ring apron. Statlander rocks Rebel with a forearm smash. Mizunami with a Back Body Drop. Sakura stops Mizunami in her tracks. Sakura whips Mizunami across the ring. Mizunami Spears Sakura. Statlander and Hayter are tagged in. Statlander with a series of clotheslines. Statlander with The Roundhouse Kick to Rebel. Statlander kicks Sakura in the gut. Statlander with a GourdBuster on top of Rebel. Statlander with a Hip Toss into the pile. Statlander tags in Rosa. Stereo Corner Clotheslines. The Royal Court runs interference. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura hits The Queen’s Gambit. Mizunami with a knife edge chop. Hayter answers with The Uranage BackBreaker. Statlander with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Rebel kicks Statlander in the face. Rebel bodyslams Statlander into the ropes. Rosa dropkicks Rebel. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Team Hayter gangs up on Statlander and company. Ruby Soho storms into the ring to make the save. Soho nearly hits Statlander with the lead pipe.

Winner: (38-15) Thunder Rosa, (14-4) Ryo Mizunami, (30-10) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Eight Match: (27-22) Matt Sydal & (0-4) Lee Moriarty w/Mike Sydal vs. (8-5) 2.0

Matt Sydal and Matt Lee will start things off. Lee kicks Sydal in the gut. Lee bodyslams Sydal. Lee goes for another Bodyslam, but Sydal counters with two deep arm-drags. Sydal blocks a boot from Lee. Sydal with a back heel trip. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa for a one count. Sydal applies a wrist lock. Sydal tags in Moriarty. Moriarty kicks the left shoulder of Lee. Moriarty applies a wrist lock. Lee tags in Parker. Lee whips Moriarty across the ring. Lee drops down on the canvas. Parker with a deep arm-drag. Parker applies an arm-bar. Lee tags himself in. Parker whips Moriarty across the ring. Parker drops down on the canvas. Moriarty with a corkscrew uppercut to Lee. Sydal with a leaping leg lariat to Parker. Moriarty dropkicks Parker off the ring apron. Moriarty goes for The Tornado DDT, but Lee counters with The Northern Lights Suplex into the turnbuckles for a two count.

Lee drives his knee into the back of Moriarty’s neck. Lee tags in Parker. Lee is choking Moriarty with his knee. Parker with a fist drop. Parker with a straight right hand. Parker uses the top rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Parker. Parker with a gut punch. Parker with a forearm smash. Parker tags in Lee. Lee kicks Moriarty in the gut. Lee with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Lee goes into the lateral press for a two count. Lee applies a rear chin lock. Lee slams Moriarty’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Lee tags in Parker. Parker kicks Moriarty in the gut. Parker with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Parker kicks Moriarty into the turnbuckles. Parker taunts Sydal. Moriarty is displaying his fighting spirit. Parker stops Moriarty in his tracks.

Parker uses Lee for leverage. Moriarty tags in Sydal. Sydal with a Slingshot Dropkick. Sydal with a Mid/Hamstring Kick Combination. Sydal follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Parker. Parker reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Sydal with a Reverse Leg Lariat. Moriarty with a Running Meteora. Sydal with a Sliding Knee Strike. Sydal hits The Flying Meteora for a two count. 2.0 goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Moriarty gets in the way. Assisted Hurricanrana into the ropes. Moriarty ducks under two clotheslines from Parker. Moriarty lands The Suicide Dive. Parker goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sydal counters with a high knee strike. Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sydal with The Roundhouse Kick. Sydal connects with The Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory. After the match, Lio Rush and Dante Martin appears on the stage and are playing mind games with Sydal and Moriarty ahead of their match on Dynamite.

Winner: (28-22) Matt Sydal & (1-4) Lee Moriarty via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (48-19) Nyla Rose vs. (0-1) Tootie Lynn

Lynn rolls under a clothesline from Rose. Rose tugs on Lynn’s hair. Lynn with clubbing blows to Rose’s back. Lynn delivers her combination offense. Rose drops Lynn with a Body Block. Rose brings Lynn to the corner. Rose with an overhand chop. Rose levels Lynn with The Body Avalanche. Rose with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Rose hits The Samoan Drop. Rose has Lynn draped across the top strand. Rose connects with The Guillotine Knee Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (49-19) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (3-2) Andrade El Idolo w/Jose The Assistant vs. (0-1) Warhorse

Idolo made Warhorse thought that his assistant was going to replace him in this match. Idolo attacks Warhorse from behind. Idolo repeatedly stomps on Warhorse’s chest. Idolo whips Warhorse into the turnbuckles. Idolo blocks a boot from Warhorse. Idolo with a knife edge chop. Idolo puts Warhorse on the top turnbuckle. Idolo slaps Warhorse in the chest. Warhorse denies The SuperPlex. Warhorse HeadButts Idolo. Idolo PowerBombs Warhorse in mid-air. Idolo connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-2) Andrade El Idolo via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (5-5) The Dark Order (Alan Angels & Preston Vance) vs. (34-8) Ricky Starks & (30-15) Will Hobbs w/Hook

Preston Vance and Ricky Starks will start things off. Vance gets distracted by Hobbs. Starks attacks Vance from behind. Starks with clubbing blows to Vance’s back. Starks with a knife edge chop. Vance answers with a chop/forearm combination. Vance whips Starks across the ring. Vance drops Starks with a shoulder tackle. Vance launches Starks to the corner. Vance with heavy bodyshots. Vance transitions into a corner mount. Vance with The Fallaway Slam. Vance tags in Angels. Assisted Hurricanrana. Angels with a corner mount of his own. Angels ducks clothesline from Starks. Angels with a Tilt-A-Whirl Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Starks drives Angels back first into the turnbuckles. Starks tags in Hobbs. Hobbs kicks Angels in the gut. Hobbs punches Angels in the back. Angels attacks the midsection of Hobbs. Angels repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Hobbs. Hobbs sends Angels into the ropes. Angels dropkicks the left knee of Hobbs. Angels rolls under a clothesline from Hobbs. Angels with a leg lariat. Hobbs reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Angels repeatedly kicks Hobbs in the face. Hobbs clotheslines Angels. Hobbs with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Hobbs tags in Starks.

Starks with a flying haymaker. Starks whips Angels across the ring. Starks scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Starks bodyslams Angels. Starks tags in Hobbs. Hobbs stomps on the midsection of Angels. Hobbs uppercuts Angels. Angels is displaying his fighting spirit. Angels with forearm shivers. Hobbs drops Angels with a Body Block. Hobbs tags in Starks. Hobbs stands on Angels face. Starks whips Angels across the ring. Angels with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Starks stops Angels in his tracks. Angels kicks Starks in the gut. Angels slips over Starks back. Angels tags in Vance. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance with Two Running Pump Kicks. Vance dumps Starks out of the ring. Vance ducks a clothesline from Hobbs. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance applies The Full Nelson Lock. Starks attacks Vance from behind. Vance kicks Starks in the gut. Vance goes for a PowerBomb, but Starks lands back on his feet. Hobbs drops Vance with The SpineBuster for a two count. Starks Spears Angels. Starks applies a wrist lock. Vance rocks Starks with a forearm smash. Starks bodyslams Vance over the top rope. Starks applies a waist lock. Vance decks Starks with a back elbow smash. Vance tags in Angels. Hobbs connects with The Front Slam. Starks hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (35-8) Ricky Starks & (31-15) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (42-7) Taynara Conti w/Anna Jay vs. (0-0) Miranda Gordy

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conti with forearm shivers. Conti with Three Pump Kicks. Conti connects with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (43-7) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (28-6) Wardlow w/Shawn Spears vs. (0-3) Ryan Mantell

Wardlow with a waist lock takedown. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mantell applies a side headlock. Wardlow whips Mantell across the ring. Mantell runs into Wardlow. Wardlow drives Mantell back first into the turnbuckles. Wardlow with clubbing shoulder blocks. Wardlow uppercuts Mantell. Wardlow drives his knee into the midsection of Mantell. Wardlow with a PowerBomb. Wardlow puts Mantell on the top turnbuckle. Wardlow knocks Mantell out with The Casualty Of War. After the match, Shawn Spears connects with The C4.

Winner: (29-6) Wardlow via Knockout

Fourteenth Match: (48-26-1) Darby Allin vs. (37-23) QT Marshall

Allin ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Allin lunges over Marshall. Allin with a waist lock go-behind. Marshall signals for the test of strength. Allin applies a side headlock. Marshall whips Allin across the ring. Allin drops Marshall with a shoulder tackle. Marshall drops down on the canvas. Marshall leapfrogs over Allin. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Allin. Allin with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Allin dropkicks Marshall into the middle rope. Marshall goes for a Back Body Drop, but Allin lands back on his feet. Allin ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Marshall with The Western Lariat. Marshall transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Marshall goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Allin lands back on his feet. Allin with a chop block. Palm Strike Exchange. Marshall with an overhand chop. Marshall with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Allin kicks Marshall in the face. Allin lunges over Marshall. Marshall catches Allin in mid-air. Marshall goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Allin lands back on his feet. Marshall with a corner clothesline. Marshall with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Marshall follows that with The Diving HeadButt for a two count. Allin with two toe kicks. Marshall launches Allin over the top rope. Allin rocks Marshall with a forearm smash. Allin delivers The Missile Dropkick. Allin lands The Suicide Dive. Allin rolls Marshall back into the ring. Allin hits The Code Red for a two count. Allin connects with The Coffin Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (49-26-1) Darby Allin via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (10-3) Christian Cage & (35-14) The Jurassic Express vs. (0-0) The Hardy Family Office (Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy and The Blade) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Jungle Boy and Isiah Kassidy will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Jungle Boy whips Kassidy across the ring. Jungle Boy drops down on the canvas. Jungle Boy sends Kassidy into the ropes. Kassidy rolls under Jungle Boy. Kassidy applies a waist lock. Jungle Boy and Kassidy continues to run the ropes. Kassidy slides under Jungle Boy. Kassidy with a Hurricanrana. Kassidy poses for the crowd. Jungle Boy kicks Kassidy in the face. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Jungle Boy slaps Kassidy in the chest. Kassidy thrust kicks the midsection of Jungle Boy. Kassidy with a knife edge chop. Kassidy applies a wrist lock. Kassidy with the irish whip. Jungle Boy dives over Kassidy. Jungle Boy with an overhand chop. Jungle Boy with The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy dropkicks Kassidy. Jungle Boy pops back on his feet. Cage and Hardy are tagged in. Hardy kicks Cage in the gut. Cage denies The Twist Of Fate. Hardy avoids The Kill Switch. Cage ducks a clothesline from Hardy. Cage uppercuts Hardy. Cage transitions into a corner mount. Cage with a flying uppercut for a one count. Hardy with a gut punch. Hardy tags in Blade.

Cage with two uppercuts. Cage with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Hardy. Cage ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Cage hangs Kassidy off the top strand. Blade kicks Cage in the gut. Blade with The GourdBuster. Blade kicks Cage in the ribs. Blade transitions into a ground and pond attack. Blade poses for the crowd. Blade applies a front face lock. Kassidy tags himself in. Kassidy kicks Cage in the ribs. Kassidy talks smack to Cage. Cage with a thumb to the eye. Kassidy with clubbing blows to Cage’s back. Kassidy knocks Jungle Boy off the ring apron. Cage with an inside cradle for a two count. Kassidy kicks Cage in the jaw. Kassidy applies a rear chin lock. Kassidy continues to attack the back of Cage. Kassidy with clubbing shoulder blocks. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Kassidy tags in Hardy. Hardy with a flying elbow strike for a two count. Hardy repeatedly slams Cage’s head on the three turnbuckle pads. Cage with heavy bodyshots. Hardy hits The Side Effect. Hardy tags in Kassidy.

Kassidy goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Cage gets his knees up in the air. Cage uses his feet to create separation. Luchasaurus and Blade are tagged in. Luchasaurus with a double shoulder tackle. Luchasaurus knocks Hardy off the apron. Luchasaurus clotheslines Blade. Luchasaurus sends Kassidy chest first into the canvas. Luchasaurus with a Running Hip Attack. Luchasaurus with The Helluva Kick. Luchasaurus follows that with The Body Avalanche. Luchasaurus goes for The Double Chokeslam, but Hardy counters with the chop block. The HFO gangs up on Luchasaurus. Hardy kicks Luchasaurus in the gut. Luchasaurus denies The Twist Of Fate. Luchasaurus delivers The Tail Whip. Luchasaurus connects with The Double Chokeslam for a two count. Luchasaurus tags in Jungle Boy. Blade shoves Luchasaurus towards Jungle Boy. Blade kicks Luchasaurus in the face. Blade with a high knee strike. Blade with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckles. Luchasaurus HeadButts Blade. Hardy kicks Luchasaurus in the gut. Hardy with The Twist Of Fate. Cage responds with The Kill Switch. Kassidy drops Cage with The Flying Stunner. Jungle Boy with The Rebound Lariat. Blade goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Jungle Boy lands back on his feet. Jungle Boy rolls Blade over for a two count. Jungle Boy makes Blade tap out to The Snare Trap.

Winner: (11-3) Christian Cage & (36-14) The Jurassic Express via Submission

