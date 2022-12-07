AEW Dark Results 12/6/22

Boardwalk Hall

Atlantic City, New Jersey

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (5-3) Dalton Castle & (4-2) The Boys vs. (0-4) Jaden Valo, (0-3) Justin Corino, (0-0) Sonny Defarge In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Dalton Castle and Jaden Valo will start things off. Valo signals for the test of strength. Valo ducks a clothesline from Castle. Standing Switch Exchange. Castle with a waist lock takedown. Castle tags in Brandon. Valo decks Brandon with a back elbow smash. Valo tags in Defarge. Brandon with a deep arm-drag. Brandon dropkicks Defarge. Brandon tags in Brent. Defarge reverses out of the irish whip from Brandon.

Assisted Dropkick for a one count. Defarge tags in Corino. Brent leapfrogs over Corino. Brent with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Simultaneous tag to Castle. Forearm Exchange. Double Drop Toe Hold. Assisted Splash for a two count. Castle with two forearm smashes. Castle with a Leg Capture Suplex. Suicide Dive Party. Castle with a Rising Knee Strike. Castle with a corner clothesline. Castle whips Corino across the ring. Castle connects with The Bang-A-Rang to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-3) Dalton Castle & (5-2) The Boys via Pinfall

Second Match: (38-3) Abadon vs. (6-14) Leva Bates

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Abadon drives Bates face first into the canvas. Bates with a drop toe hold. Bates taunts Abadon. Abadon applies a full nelson lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Abadon fish hooks Bates. Bates kick Abadon in the gut. Bates with a Running Boot. Bates with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a one count.

Bates sends Abadon to the corner. Abadon with a forearm smash. Abadon drops Bates with a Slingshot Cutter. Bates side steps Abadon into the turnbuckles. Bates with clubbing mid-kicks. Bates hits The Rebound Meteora for a two count. Bates with a Release German Suplex. Abadon kicks Bates in the face. Abadon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Abadon connects with The Black Dahlia to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-3) Abadon via Pinfall

Third Match: (48-17) Brian Cage w/Prince Nana vs. (1-8) Leon Ruff

Ruff rolls under a clothesline from Cage. Ruff does his stick and move routine. Cage stops Ruff in his tracks. Cage goes for The F5, but Ruff lands back on his feet. Ruff ducks a clothesline from Cage. Cage catches Ruff in mid-air. Cage with a Bicep Curl Toss. Cage flexes his muscles. Ruff slams Cage’s head on the top rope. Ruff showcases his speed and agility. Ruff dropkicks Cage. Cage with a Back Body Drop. Cage whips Ruff into the turnbuckles. Cage with a knife edge chop. Cage sends Ruff to the corner. Cage with a BackBreaker.

Ruff decks Cage with a back elbow smash. Cage with a forearm smash. Cage rolls Ruff back into the ring. Ruff dropkicks Cage off the ring apron. Cage blocks The Slingshot Pescado. Cage PowerBombs Ruff into the steel ring post. Cage with a SpringBoard Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cage goes for another PowerBomb, but Ruff lands back on his feet. Ruff with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ruff decks Cage with a back elbow smash. Ruff kicks Cage in the face. Ruff is throwing haymakers at Cage. Ruff with three short-arm lariats. Ruff with a Rebound Lariat. Ruff follows that with a SpringBoard Cutter. Cage drops Ruff with an Inside Out Lariat. Cage PowerBombs Ruff. Cage connects with The Weapon X to pickup the victory.

Winner: (49-17) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (23-9) Jay Lethal & (5-1) Satnam Singh w/Sonjay Dutt vs. (0-3) Brick City Boyz

Jay Lethal and JCruz will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lethal applies a side headlock. Cruz whips Lethal across the ring. Lethal drops Cruz with a shoulder tackle. Cruz drops down on the canvas. Cruz leapfrogs over Lethal. Lethal with a SpringBoard Dropkick to Chase.

Lethal rolls under a clothesline from Cruz. Lethal tags in Singh. Lethal SuperKicks Cruz. Singh sends Cruz crashing into Chase on the outside. Lethal rolls Cruz back into the ring. Singh delivers The Black Hole Slam. Singh tags in Lethal. Lethal sends Cruz chest first into the canvas. Lethal connects with The Lethal Injection to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-9) Jay Lethal & (6-1) Satnam Singh via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (20-4) Athena vs. (0-3) Becca

Becca refuses to shake Athena’s hand. Athena rocks Becca with a forearm smash. Athena transitions into a ground and pound attack. Athena drives her knee into the midsection of Becca. Athena uppercuts Becca. Athena with a Hair Biel Throw. Athena drives Becca face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Athena repeatedly stomps on Becca’s chest. Athena is choking Becca with her boot. Becca with forearm shivers.

Becca with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Athena reverses out of the irish whip from Becca. Becca decks Athena with a back elbow smash. Becca drops Athena with a Flying Cutter for a one count. Becca applies a front face lock. Becca ducks a clothesline from Athena. Athena blocks The Spinning DDT. Athena throws Becca out of the ring. Athena throws Becca into the steel ring steps. Athena rolls Becca back into the ring. Athena grapevines the legs of Becca. Athena delivers a vicious crossface. Athena makes Becca tap out to The Dragon Sleeper.

Winner: (21-4) Athena via Submission

Sixth Match: (53-33-1) Trent Beretta w/Chuck Taylor vs. (2-8) Anthony Henry

Henry refuses to shake Beretta’s hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Henry backs Beretta into the turnbuckles. Henry kicks Beretta in the gut. Henry punches Beretta in the back. Henry repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Beretta. Beretta with a chop/forearm combination. Henry applies a side headlock. Beretta whips Henry across the ring. Henry runs into Beretta. Beretta with a shoulder tackle. Henry drops down on the canvas. Henry applies The Guillotine Choke. Beretta with a Release Vertical Suplex. Beretta clotheslines Henry over the top rope. Beretta with The Slingshot Pescado. Beretta rolls Henry back into the ring. Henry avoids The Spear. Henry with a Wrap Around Boot that propels Beretta over the ringside barricade. Henry with a corner clothesline. Henry follows that with a SitOut FaceBuster for a two count.

Henry applies the cravate. Henry goes for a PileDriver, but Beretta counters with a jackknife hold for a two count. Henry ducks a clothesline from Beretta. Henry brings Beretta down to the mat. Henry cranks on Beretta’s neck. Henry kicks Beretta in the back. Henry taunts the Atlantic City Crowd. Beretta with a knife edge chop. Henry kicks Beretta in the gut. Beretta reverses out of the irish whip from Henry. Henry with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Henry kicks the middle turnbuckle pad into Beretta’s face. Henry talks smack to Beretta. Beretta yanks Henry off the top turnbuckle. Beretta with The Back Drop Driver. Beretta with a chop/forearm combination. Beretta ducks a clothesline from Henry. Beretta with a German Suplex. Beretta with The Half & Half Suplex. Beretta follows that with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash.

Beretta drops Henry with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Beretta goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Henry lands back on his feet. Henry punches Beretta in the back. Beretta with a Vertical Suplex to the floor. Beretta Spears Henry on the floor. Beretta rolls Henry back into the ring. Beretta with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Beretta puts Henry on the top turnbuckle. Beretta punches Henry in the back. Beretta gets perched on the top turnbuckle. Beretta blocks The SuperPlex. Henry hits The Avalanche Falcon Arrow for a two count. Henry with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Henry goes for a PileDriver on the ring apron, but Beretta counters with The Crunchy. Beretta rolls Henry back into the ring. Beretta hooks the outside leg for a two count. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Henry with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Henry whips Beretta into the turnbuckles. Beretta drops Henry with a Lariat. Henry denies The Crunchy. Henry cranks on Beretta’s neck. Henry connects with The PileDriver for a two count. Henry goes for The Jackknife Hold, but Beretta rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: (54-33-1) Trent Beretta via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 337 of The Hoots Podcast