AEW Dark Results 2/1/22

Universal Studios

Orlando, Florida

Commentary Team (Excalibur & TAZ)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (8-1) Anthony Ogogo vs. (0-8) Marcus Kross

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ogogo sends Kross face first into the canvas. Kross applies a side headlock. Ogogo launches Kross across the ring. Ogogo drops Kross with a shoulder tackle. Ogogo punches Kross in the back. Ogogo goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kross lands back on his feet. Kross repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Ogogo. Kross with a Hurricanrana. Kross with a diving back elbow smash. Ogogo drives Kross face first into the top turnbuckle pad.

Ogogo with two uppercuts. Ogogo decks Kross with a back elbow smash. Ogogo sends Kross to the corner. Ogogo with a running forearm smash. Ogogo with a Diving European Uppercut for a two count. Ogogo poses for the crowd. Ogogo with a Big Biel Throw. Kross with an inside cradle for a two count. Kross thrust kicks the midsection of Ogogo. Kross kicks Ogogo in the chest. Ogogo ducks clothesline from Kross. Ogogo hits The Olympic Slam for a one count. Ogogo knocks Kross out with The Pop Up Haymaker.

Winner: (9-1) Anthony Ogogo via Knockout

Second Match: (33-18) Penelope Ford vs. (0-6) Angelica Risk

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Risk drop steps into a side headlock. Ford reverses the hold. Risk backs Ford into the ropes. Risk with a forearm smash. Risk whips Ford across the ring. Risk scores the elbow knockdown. Ford pulls Risk down to the mat. Ford kicks Risk in the face. Ford drives Risk face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Ford rams Risk face across the top strand. Ford repeatedly stomps on Risk’s chest for a two count. Ford goes for The Leg Drop, but Risk ducks out of the way. Risk with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Ford punches Risk. Ford puts her leg on the back of Risk’s neck.

Ford drives Risk throat first into the top rope. Ford drops Risk with The Big Boot. Ford applies a rear chin lock. Risk with elbows into the midsection of Ford. Ford drives her knee into the midsection of Risk. Ford whips Risk across the ring. Risk repeatedly kicks Ford in the chest. Risk with two diving clotheslines. Risk with a flying takedown. Ford reverses out of the irish whip from Risk. Risk decks Ford with a back elbow smash. Risk delivers The Missile Dropkick. Risk pops back on her feet. Ford avoids The Running Hip Attack. Ford with a Flying Boot. Ford connects with The Back Handspring Elbow Strike. Ford makes Risk tap out to The Muta Lock.

Winner: (34-18) Penelope Ford via Submission

Third Match: (39-27) QT Marshall w/The Factory vs. (0-3) Toa Liona

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Liona backs Marshall into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Marshall shoves Liona. Marshall with a clubbing blow across the back of Liona’s neck. Marshall with a haymaker/toe kick combination. Liona reverses out of the irish whip from Marshall. Marshall dives over Liona. Liona hits The Samoan Drop. Liona is fired up. Marshall avoids The Rolling Elbow. Marshall regroups on the outside. Liona HeadButts Marshall. Liona uppercuts Marshall. Marshall sends Liona face first into the steel ring post. Marshall rolls Liona back into the ring. Marshall with The Missile Dropkick for a one count.

Marshall with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Marshall punches Liona in the back. Marshall with clubbing crossfaces. Liona with a knife edge chop. Marshall kicks Liona in the face. Liona ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Liona scores the elbow knockdown. Marshall is throwing haymakers at Liona. Liona uppercuts Marshall. Liona clotheslines Marshall. Liona sends Marshall into the ropes. Marshall kicks Liona in the chest. Liona with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Side Step Display. Liona with a running shoulder block. Liona goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Marshall counters with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (40-27) QT Marshall via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (13-9) 2.0 w/Daniel Garcia vs. (0-1) Ish & (0-1) Kidd Bandit

Jeff Parker and Ish will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Parker slams Ish’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Parker with a knife edge chop. Parker is throwing haymakers at Ish. Parker applies a side headlock. Ish whips Parker across the ring. Ish tags in Bandit. Bandit with a Slingshot Forearm. Bandit is fired up. Lee made the blind tag. Parker reverses out of the irish whip from Bandit. Lee scores the elbow knockdown. Lee clotheslines Bandit. Lee talks smack to Bandit.

Lee whips Bandit into the turnbuckles. Lee with clubbing knee drops. Lee applies a wrist lock. Lee tags in Parker. Lee with a BackBreaker. Parker with a Running Knee Strike. Bandit tags in Ish. Haymaker Exchange. Parker with clubbing elbow smashes. Parker stomps on the right ankle of Ish. Parker tags in Lee. Double Side Russian Leg Sweep. Ish tags in Bandit. Bandit ducks a clothesline from Lee. Bandit kicks Parker in the gut. Bandit with forearm shivers. Lee with a Release German Suplex. Lee tags in Parker. 2.0 connects with Two For The Show to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-9) 2.0 via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (44-9) Lance Archer vs. (0-0) Jordan Costa

Archer attacks Costa during his entrance. Archer slaps Costa in the chest. Archer rolls Costa back into the ring. Archer sends Costa to the corner. Archer puts Costa on the top turnbuckle. Archer with an overhand chop. Archer goes for The Blackout, but Costa counters with The Sleeper Hold. Archer sends Costa back first into the canvas. Archer with clubbing blows to Costa’s chest. Archer with a Release Vertical Suplex. Archer punches Costa in the back. Costa ducks a clothesline from Archer. Costa dropkicks Archer. Archer denies The Schoolboy Rollup. Costa with two forearm smashes. Archer Chokeslams Costa. Archer connects with The EBD Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (45-9) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (1-1) Marina Shafir vs. (0-12) Reka Tahaka

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shafir backs Tehaka into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Shafir shoves Tehaka. Shafir ducks a clothesline from Tehaka. Tehaka dodges The Big Boot. Shafir avoids The Spinning Back Kick. Tehaka kicks Shafir in the gut. Tehaka applies a side headlock. Shafir whips Tehaka across the ring. Tehaka drops Shafir with a shoulder tackle. Tehaka with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Tehaka with The Spinning Heel Kick. Tehaka follows that with a side headlock takedown.

Shafir answers with the headscissors neck lock. Tehaka puts her leg on the bottom rope which forces the break. Tehaka grabs a side headlock. Shafir reverses the hold. Tehaka whips Shafir across the ring. Shafir with a Hip Toss. Shafir SuperKicks Tehaka. Shafir applies the rear chin lock. Shafir transitions into a top wrist lock. Shafir talks smack to Tehaka. Tehaka with clubbing headbutts. Tehaka with a shoulder tackle. Shafir denies The Spinning Heel Kick. Shafir makes Tehaka tap out to The Standing Leg Capture Triangle Choke.

Winner: (2-1) Marina Shafir via Submission

– Next week on AEW Dark, Fuego Del Sol will battle Serpentico.

Seventh Match: (2-4) The Factory (Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) vs. (0-4) Cameron Stewart & (0-1) Dante Casanova

Aaron Solow and Cameron Stewart will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Solow brings Stewart down to the mat. Solow pie faces Stewart. Stewart with heavy bodyshots. Solow thrust kicks the midsection of Stewart. Solow slams Stewart’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow kicks Stewart in the gut. Solow with a straight right hand. Solow with a knife edge chop. Solow follows that with a short-arm clothesline. Solow with a Belly to Back Suplex. Solow applies a front face lock. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto drives his knee into the midsection of Stewart.

Comoroto slaps Stewart in the back of the head. Stewart is displaying his fighting spirit. Stewart decks Comoroto with a JawBreaker. Stewart tags in Casanova. Casanova dropkicks Comoroto. Double Irish Whip. Comoroto with a double clothesline. Comoroto with Two Bodyslams. Comoroto whips Stewart into Casanova. Comoroto with a Double Body Avalanche. Comoroto punches Casanova. Comoroto with The Draping DDT/One Arm Press Slam Combination. Comoroto tags in Solow. Comoroto with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Solow connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: (3-4) The Factory via Pinfall

Eight Match: (7-1) Tony Nese vs. (0-7) Zack Clayton

Nese with a waist lock go-behind. Nese applies a side headlock. Clayton whips Nese across the ring. Nese runs into Clayton. Nese pie faces Clayton. Clayton backs Nese into the turnbuckles. Nese kicks Clayton in the gut. Nese dives over Clayton. Nese matrix under a clothesline from Clayton. Nese thrust kicks the midsection of Clayton. Nese with two mid-kicks. Nese sweeps out the legs of Clayton. Nese poses for the crowd. Clayton reverses out of the irish whip from Nese. Clayton scores the elbow knockdown. Clayton clotheslines Nese. Clayton dropkicks Nese for a one count. Clayton tells Nese to get up. Nese nails Clayton with a throat thrust. Nese with a Running Bulldog into the top rope. Nese slams the left leg of Clayton on the ring apron.

Nese wraps the left leg of Clayton around the steel ring post. Nese is putting the boots to Clayton. Nese repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Clayton. Nese applies a standing leg lock. Nese DDT’s the left knee of Clayton. Nese applies The Heel Hook. Clayton grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Nese toys around with Clayton. Clayton is throwing haymakers at Nese. Nese thrust kicks the left knee of Clayton. Nese hammers down on the left knee of Clayton. Clayton uses his feet to create separation. Nese with a leg sweep. Nese goes for The Slingshot Splash, but Clayton ducks out of the way. Clayton with two haymakers. Clayton side steps Nese into the turnbuckles. Clayton Powerslams Nese for a two count. Clayton goes for The Fisherman’s Suplex, but Nese lands back on his feet. Nese with a Spinning Back Kick. Nese connects with The Running Nese to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-1) Tony Nese via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (4-4) Kiera Hogan vs. (0-0) Mazzerati

Mazzerati attacks Hogan before the bell rings. Mazzerati with forearm shivers. Mazzerati repeatedly stomps on Hogan’s chest. Mazzerati is choking Hogan with her boot. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Mazzerati. Hogan slaps Mazzerati in the face. Hogan is playing mind games with Mazzerati. Hogan sends Mazzerati face first into the middle rope. Hogan SuperKicks Mazzerati. Hogan with a corner clothesline. Hogan with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Mazzerati decks Hogan with a JawBreaker. Mazzerati with a Spinning Back Kick. Mazzerati pulls Hogan down to the mat. Mazzerati talks smack to Hogan.

Mazzerati transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mazzerati applies a rear chin lock. Hogan with elbows into the midsection of Mazzerati. Mazzerati punches Hogan in the back. Hogan with a back elbow smash. Hogan kicks Mazzerati int he face. Hogan with The Missie Dropkick. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Mazzerati. Hogan with The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Hogan with The Leg Drop for a two count. Mazzerati denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Mazzerati kicks the left knee of Hogan. Hogan avoids Two Spinning Heel Kicks. Hogan blocks The SuperKick. Mazzerati with a straight right hand. Mazzerati says that she’s going to kick Hogan’s head off. Hogan connects with The Roundhouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-4) Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (5-6) The Dark Order (Alan Angels & Preston Vance) vs. (0-1) Ariya Daivari & (0-5) Invictus Khash

Alan Angels and Ariya Daivari will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Daivari backs Angels into the turnbuckles. Gut Punch/ Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Daivari is throwing haymakers at Angels. Daivari sends Angels to the corner. Daivari blocks a boot from Angels. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels dives over Daivari. Angels ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Angels with two deep arm-drags. Daivari swats away the transition dropkick. Daivari kicks Angels in the ribs. Daivari kicks Angels in the face. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Angels sends Daivari into the ropes. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels with a leg lariat for a two count. Angels applies a front face lock. Angels tags in Vance. Double Irish Whip. Vance with a Back Body Drop. Angels with The Flying Dropkick. Vance whips Daivari into the turnbuckles. Daivari tags in Khash. Khash talks smack to Vance. Khash runs into Vance. Shoulder Block Exchange. Khash with a knife edge chop. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance with Two Running Boots.

Vance goes for a Bodyslam, but Daivari lands back on his feet. Daivari applies a waist lock. Khash rocks Vance with a forearm smash. Khash slams Vance’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Khash is throwing haymakers at Vance. Khash uppercuts Vance. Khash tags in Daivari. Daivari levels Vance with The Body Avalanche. Khash with The Stinger Splash. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Daivari applies a rear chin lock. Khash kicks Vance in the gut. The referee is trying to get Angels out of the ring. Daivari and Khash gangs up on Vance. Daivari tags in Khash. Following a snap mare takeover, Khash with a knee drop. Khash applies the cravate. Vance with heavy bodyshots. Vance with a knife edge chop. Daivari trips Vance from the outside. Khash with a clubbing blow across the back of Vance’s neck. Khash tags in Daivari. Daivari drops his elbow on the left knee of Vance. Meeting Of The Minds. Khash stops Vance in his tracks.

The referee is letting Daivari and Khash do whatever the way. Vance with Two Desperation Boots. Vance with a double shoulder tackle. Vance tags in Angels. Angels with The Flying Double Crossbody Block. Angels ducks a clothesline from Khash. Daivari with a Running Hurricanrana. Angels blocks a boot from Daivari. Angels sends Daivari face first into the canvas. Angels with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Khash. Angels drops Daivari with The Standing Slice Bread. Khash denies The Slice Bread. Angels applies a waist lock. Angels with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Angels with a knife edge chop. Angels whips Khash across the ring. Khash with a knee lift. Khash tags in Daivari. Angels drops down on the canvas. Khash Powerslams Angels. Daivari connects with The Frog Splash for a two count. Daivari argues with the referee. Daivari tags in Khash. Daivari and Khash goes for a Double Belly to Back Suplex, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels tags in Vance. Vance with The Slingshot Spear. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Angels lands The Suicide Dive. Vance makes Khash tap out to The Full Nelson Lock. After the match, The Dark Order gets into a brawl with The Factory

Winner: (6-6) The Dark Order via Submission

Eleventh Match: (37-19) Dante Martin & (33-27) Matt Sydal vs. (15-11) Bear Country

Matt Sydal and Bear Bronson will start things off. Sydal goes after the left leg of Bronson. Bronson repeatedly shoves Sydal into the canvas. Bronson goes for a Bodyslam, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Bronson applies a side headlock. Sydal whips Bronson across the ring. Bronson drops Sydal with a shoulder tackle. Dante and Boulder are tagged in. Dante ducks a clothesline from Boulder. Dante applies a side headlock. Boulder whips Dante across the ring. Boulder with a shoulder tackle. Dante pops back on his feet. Dante gets up in Boulder’s grill. Boulder signals for the test of strength. Dante kicks Boulder in the gut. Dante ducks a clothesline from Boulder. Dante with two dropkicks. Dante leapfrogs over Boulder. Dante dropkicks Boulder to the floor. Boulder catches Dante in mid-air. Boulder Powerslams Dante on the ring apron. Bronson rocks Sydal with a forearm smash. Bear Country tees off on Dante and Sydal. Stereo Quebrada’s off the stage. Dante and Sydal rolls Bronson back into the ring.

Bronson denies The Double Vertical Suplex. Tip Up by Bronson. Bronson with an Inside Out Lariat. Bronson with The Black Hole Slam to Sydal. Bronson brings Dante to the corner. Bronson tags in Boulder. Bronson with two haymakers. Boulder with a running elbow smash. Bronson scores the elbow knockdown. Boulder with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Boulder applies the backbreaker stretch. Dante with two knee strikes. Boulder answers with clubbing rib breakers. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bronson rams his boot across Dante’s face. Bronson stomps on Dante’s chest. Bronson with The Banzai Drop for a two count. Bronson bodyslams Dante. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder with a Scoop Slam. Boulder goes for The MoonSault, but Dante ducks out of the way.

Boulder tags in Bronson. Bronson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante back flips over Bronson. Dante tags in Sydal. Sydal with a Slingshot Dropkick. Sydal delivers his combination offense. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Sydal repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Bronson. Sydal drops Bronson with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Bronson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sydal counters with a high knee strike. Sydal with an inside cradle for a two count. Bronson clotheslines Sydal. Bronson goes for The Running Cannonball Strike, but Sydal ducks out of the way. Assisted Corner Dropkick. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Sydal and Dante gangs up on Boulder. Boulder with a Double Powerslam. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Boulder. Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sydal tags in Dante. Dante ducks under two clotheslines from Bronson. Dante with a Super Crossbody Block to the outside. Sydal dives over Bronson. Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (38-19) Dante Martin & (34-27) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (34-32) Joey Janela w/Kayla Rossi vs. (5-8) Lee Moriarty

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Moriarty with a single leg takedown. Moriarty applies a rear chin lock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Janela rolls Moriarty over for a two count. Moriarty applies The Full Nelson Lock. Moriarty transitions into a waist lock. Janela grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Test Of Strength. Janela stomps on the left foot of Moriarty. Janela slaps Moriarty in the face. Janela with a knife edge chop. Janela whips Moriarty across the ring. Moriarty ducks under two clotheslines from Janela. Janela goes for a dropkick, but Moriarty holds onto the ropes. Moriarty with a Leaping Double Foot Stomp for a one count. Janela regroups on the outside. Moriarty with a Running Boot. Rossi stops Moriarty in his tracks. Moriarty ducks a clothesline from Janela. Janela reverses out of the irish whip from Moriarty. Janela with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker on the floor. Janela sends Moriarty back first into the steel barricade. Janela with a Back Body Drop. Janela rolls Moriarty back into the ring.

Janela hooks the inside leg for a two count. Janela with a clubbing blow across the back of Moriarty’s neck. Janela with a straight right hand. Janela backs Moriarty into the turnbuckles. Janela with forearm shivers across the back of Moriarty. Moriarty with a forearm smash. Moriarty decks Janela with a back elbow smash. Moriarty kicks the right shoulder of Janela. Moriarty with a Flying Foot Stomp. Janela answers with a Stalling German Suplex. Moriarty with heavy bodyshots. Following a snap mare takeover, Janela uppercuts the back of Moriarty’s neck. Janela applies the bow and arrow stretch. Forearm Exchange. Janela with a knife edge chop. Janela sends Moriarty to the corner. Moriarty with Two Running Boots. Moriarty sweeps out the legs of Janela. Moriarty with a basement dropkick. Moriarty pops back on his feet. Moriarty with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Moriarty lands The Suicide Dive. Janela with a reverse hammer throw into the ring. Moriarty with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Janela denies The SpringBoard German Suplex. Janela removes the padding from the top turnbuckle bar. Janela with a back elbow smash. Janela drives Moriarty back first into the exposed steel. Janela hits The Death Valley Driver on the ring apron. Janela rolls Moriarty back into the ring. Janela with a Flying Uppercut for a two count. Moriarty with an Avalanche Arm-Drag. Moriarty kicks Janela in the face. Moriarty ascends to the top turnbuckle. Janela with a leaping uppercut. Rossi with The FrankenSteiner behind the referee’s back. Janela follows that with The Liger Bomb for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Moriarty with a single leg takedown. Janela bridges out of a pinning predicament. Moriarty with the backslide cover for a two count. Moriarty with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Moriarty punches Janela. Janela SuperKicks Moriarty. Janela with an Inside Out Lariat. Janela goes for The BrainBuster, but Moriarty lands back on his feet. Moriarty applies The Octopus Stretch. Moriarty connects with The European Clutch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-8) Lee Moriarty via Pinfall

