Another round of matches for the January 10 edition of AEW Dark was taped last night at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon after AEW Battle of The Belts V ended. It’s possible that some of these matches will also air beyond January 10.’

You can click here for spoilers on the matches taped before last night’s AEW Rampage in Portland. Below are spoilers on the matches taped after Battle of The Belts V went off the air:

* Jake Hager defeated Steve Migs

* Tay Melo and Anna Jay defeated Teal Piper (daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper in her first AEW appearance since 2019) and Kel

* Sammy Guevara and Daniel Garcia defeated Brian Cook and another wrestler

* Matt Menard and Angelo Parker defeated Eddie Pearl and Ricky Gibson

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Marina Shafir

* Action Andretti defeated Ari Daivari

Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.