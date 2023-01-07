AEW and NJPW reportedly have a series of matches planned for Will Ospreay and new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega.

Wednesday’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event saw Omega capture the IWGP United States Heavyweight Title from Ospreay in their second-ever singles bout, the first being Omega’s win over Ospreay at PWG All-Star Weekend XI on December 12, 2015.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that the original idea was to create a series of matches between Omega and Ospreay, to where Ospreay is seen as the better wrestler athletically, but not better mentally, and perhaps in time, he will be able to defeat Omega, but Omega said this was not that time.

Wednesday’s lengthy match was bloody and tense. The idea behind this match was to do a number of big moves, but to hold back a bit because it was the first match in a series, and not the blow-off match. This match was just the start of the build for that big blow-off match.

There is no date planned for the second match as of this week, and no word on how long the series might run for.

It’s expected that AEW will cover the Omega vs. Ospreay Wrestle Kingdom 17 match on TV sooner than later. It was notable that AEW never mentioned the match was coming up on Dynamite or Rampage. It was also never mentioned later that day by AEW after it was so heavily talked about on social media, and even backstage at the AEW tapings.

Omega will team with The Young Bucks on next week’s AEW Dynamite to face AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle in Match #7 of their Best Of 7 Series, in a Ladder Match with the titles on the line.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.