GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds its Save Me event tonight in Chicago, Illinois. The show is set to air at 9 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:

Arez vs. Cole Radrick

Starboy Charlie vs. ASF

Sawyer Wreck vs. Robert Anthony

Blake Christian vs. Leon Slater

Homicide vs. John Wayne Murdoch

THRUSSY (Allie Katch, EFFY, and Dark Sheik) vs. Mason’s Mercenaries (Charles Mason, SLADE, and Parrow)

H8 Club (Nick Gage and Matt Tremont) vs. Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne

GCW Extreme Championship: Joey Janela (c) vs. Tony Deppen

GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews and Davey Bang)