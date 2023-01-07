GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds its Save Me event tonight in Chicago, Illinois. The show is set to air at 9 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:
Arez vs. Cole Radrick
Starboy Charlie vs. ASF
Sawyer Wreck vs. Robert Anthony
Blake Christian vs. Leon Slater
Homicide vs. John Wayne Murdoch
THRUSSY (Allie Katch, EFFY, and Dark Sheik) vs. Mason’s Mercenaries (Charles Mason, SLADE, and Parrow)
H8 Club (Nick Gage and Matt Tremont) vs. Jordan Oliver and Nick Wayne
GCW Extreme Championship: Joey Janela (c) vs. Tony Deppen
GCW Tag Team Championship: Los Macizos (Ciclope and Miedo Extremo) (c) vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews and Davey Bang)