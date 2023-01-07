PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) holds their BOLA 2023 – Night 1 event tonight at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California.
The tournament winner will receive a future title shot from Daniel Garcia, who won the PWG World Title from Bandido back in May after winning the 2022 BOLA. Here is the card:
Bandido vs. Black Taurus vs. AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo
Titus Alexander vs. PWG World Champion Daniel Garcia
Michael Oku vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Jordynne Grace vs. Jonathan Gresham
Aramis vs. Shun Skywalker
Alex Shelley vs. Masha Slamovich
SB KENTo vs. Bryan Keith
Latigo vs. Komander