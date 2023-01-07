Impact Wrestling has officially announced their first-ever Pit Fight bout.

As noted, Thursday’s Impact saw the feud between Kenny King and Mike Bailey continue as King attacked students at Bailey’s dojo in Montreal. Bailey then challenged King to a no-rope Pit Fight match, which was presumably for the Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

In an update, Impact has now confirmed the Pit Fight for the January 19 edition of Impact, which will be the post-Hard To Kill show.

Impact has not announced full details on the no-rope match, but you must win by KO or submission. This looks to be the first Pit Fight bout in Impact. WWE has held two similar matches, called the Fight Pit.

This will be the third singles match between Bailey and King. When Bailey was the Impact X-Division Champion, he retained over King on the September 1 Impact episode. Bailey then defeated King in a standard singles match for the X-Division Title Tournament on the November 3 Impact episode.

You can see the related Impact segments with King and Bailey below:

.@KennyKingPb2 showed up in Montreal, Quebec to cause more problems for @SpeedballBailey in the form of a BEATDOWN on multiple wrestling students! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/yVOL4cX1br — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 6, 2023

