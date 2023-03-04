AEW taped the March 7 edition of Dark on Friday night at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, CA, before AEW Rampage hit the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Jake Paabe:
* Skye Blue defeated Mylo
* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Bad Dude Tito
* Lance Archer defeated C4 (Guillermo Rosas, Cody Chhun) in a Handicap Match
* AR Fox defeated Ryan Nemeth
* Big Bill defeated Julius Coleman
* Willow Nightingale defeated Zoe Dubois
* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Jack Cartwheel
Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.
