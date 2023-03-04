Free agent and MLW World Tag Team Champion EJ Nduka is reportedly weighing his options with top pro wrestling companies.

As we’ve noted, Nduka’s MLW contract expired in January. He then debuted for the company at the January 28 tapings in Orlando, losing to Konosuke Takeshita in a bout that aired on the February 7 edition of AEW Dark. It was then reported that Nduka was offered a full-time AEW contract after the match. Nduka had interest from multiple companies when his MLW contract expired, including from WWE and those in Japan.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that AEW offered the deal to Nduka, but he had not accepted it at last word. Instead, Nduka has been evaluating his options.

It was noted how part of that evaluation has involved some contact with WWE, but there’s no word yet on the extent of that contact.

Nduka also has “heavy interest” out of Mexico and Japan, with one Mexican company offering Nduka a contract.

Nduka’s MLW contract expired in January but he is technically still one-half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions with Calvin Tankman. Their taped match with Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i of The Samoan SWAT Team will air soon, and that looks to be Nduka’s final match with the company.

While with the company and at the end of his run, MLW officials had nothing but significant praise for Nduka, and he has talked about how MLW gave him opportunities and took a chance with him.

Following a career in gridiron and arena football, and as a professional IFBB bodybuilder, Nduka was signed by WWE on August 15, 2019. His signing came after a tryout in December 2018, and another tryout in April 2019. He went on to briefly work WWE NXT as Ezra Judge, but was released on May 19, 2021 along with other budget cuts. He signed with MLW in June 2021.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.