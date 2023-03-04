AEW has released an extended cut of Countdown to Revolution, which takes fans behind the scenes to look at the rivalries going into this Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view. The episode can be found below, along with the current card for the event.
60-Minute Iron Man Match for the AEW World Title
Bryan Danielson vs. MJF (c)
Triple Threat for the AEW Women’s World Title
Saraya vs. Ruby Soho vs. Jamie Hayter (c)
AEW World Trios Title Match
The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, Buddy Matthews) vs. The Elite (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega, Nick Jackson, Matt Jackson) (c)
Fatal 4 Way for the AEW World Tag Team Titles
The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal vs. Danhausen and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn) (c)
AEW TNT Title Match
Wardlow vs. ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe (c)
Texas Death Match
Jon Moxley vs. Adam Page
Chris Jericho vs. Ricky Starks
The Jericho Appreciation Society is banned from ringside.
Fina Burial
Christian Cage vs. Jungle Boy
Zero Hour
Mark Briscoe & Lucha Bros vs. Varsity Athletes & Ari Daivari