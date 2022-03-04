Another round of AEW Dark tapings were held at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida on Thursday night.

The tapings featured the debut of Blake Christian, who faced former Impact star Rohit Raju.

These spoilers will air over the next few weeks on AEW Dark, which airs each Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Below are full results from the tapings:

* The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler defeated Evil Uno, Alan Angels and Colt Cabana

* Ruby Soho defeated Ashley D’Amboise

* Josh Woods defeated AC Adams. In a post-match interview with Tony Schiavone, it was mentioned that Woods is the current ROH Pure Champion, the crowd chanted for “ROH”

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks defeated Darian Bengston

* John Silver and Alex Reynolds defeated Luther and Serpentico

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Marina Tucker

* Top Flight defeated Ariya Daivari and Invictus Kash. In a post-match interview, Tony Schiavone congratulated Darius Martin on his return from injury and their great showing in the Battle Royale this past week on Dynamite

* Preston Vance defeated Aaron Solo

* Emi Sakura defeated Shallonce Royal

* Daniel Garcia and 2point0 defeated Shane Stetson, Mike Reed and Luke Samson

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Jora Johl

* Diamante defeated Session Moth Martina

* Lance Archer defeated two enhancement talents

* Jay Lethal defeated JD Drake

* The Butcher and The Blade defeated Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo

* Kris Statlander defeated Sahara Se7en

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Ray Jaz

* Nyla Rose defeated Kacy Lennox

* Blake Christian defeated Rohit Raju

* The Acclaimed defeated Liam Grey and Adrian Alanis

* AQA defeated Valentina Rossi

* Tony Nese defeated Karam

* Abadon defeated Angelica Risk

* The Gunn Club defeated The Brick City Boys

* Mercedes Martinez defeated Jemma Jewel

* The Varsity Blondes defeated Vincita and Chun

* Marina Shafir defeated Layla Grey

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Fuego del Sol

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta defeated Ryan Nemeth, Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon

