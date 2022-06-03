The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a report regarding this past Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Las Vegas, and how the event did business-wise.

-While the official numbers are not in yet the belief is that Double or Nothing did between 150,000 and 155,000 buys, a significant rise from last year’s Double or Nothing, which had between 134,000 and 140,000.

-In regards to crossover, only about 3.2% of wrestling fans ordered both WWE WrestleMania 38 and AEW Double or Nothing 2022. This is only tracking traditional PPV buys and doesn’t take into account fans who watched Mania on the Peacock app.

-As of right now it doesn’t seem that the MJF controversy had any effect on last-minute buys, but we’ll give an update on that when the official numbers come out.

-Double or Nothing had roughly 200,000 Google searches over the weekend, which is about the same as a typical WWE PPV, but less than major WWE events like Rumble, Mania, and SummerSlam. MJF did have more searches than CM Punk at the beginning of the weekend, but Punk topped the Google searches on the day of the show, with MJF and former champion Adam “Hangman” Page coming in second.

-Attendance for the show was about 14,459, with 13,800 paid. This marks the fourth-largest crowd in AEW’s short history behind this week’ Dynamite from the Forum, the First Dance show where CM Punk returned, and the Arthur Ashe Stadium show from last fall. It was AEW’s largest ever pay-per-view gate.