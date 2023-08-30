Coming off the heels of the biggest wrestling PPV of all time while simultaneously acting as the go-home show for All Out? There’s a lot to get to, let’s see what we’re looking at

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Penta

Komander vs. Jon Moxley

Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results are below!

AEW Dynamite 8/29/23

From the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates (basically, Chicago), Illinois!

Match #1. Komander vs. Jon Moxley

Komander runs into a boot but sends Moxley to the floor with a tieres. Moxley rolls outside and Komander follows him with a giant crossbody to the floor. Komander misses a twisting corkscrew senton back inside the ring and Moxley responds with a X-Plex. Moxley takes the fight to the outside and throws Komander in the guard rail and clotheslines him in the front row. Moxley locks in a D’arce choke before looking for a powerbomb. Komander counters with a facebuster and both men are down. Fireman’s carry into a lungblower by Komander gets a two count. Komander looks for the rope walk Shooting Star Press but Moxley gets the knees up. King Kong Lariat by Moxley. Piledriver gets two. Hammer and anvil elbows by Moxley. Moxley looks for the rear naked choke but transitions into an armbar and Komander has to tap.

Winner: Jon Moxley

Rating: **1/2. Short and sweet. Komander put up a good fight but Moxley got an important win back.

Footage from All In is shown. The Bucks are in the back and FTR approach them, asking them why they didn’t shake hands. Before we get very far, the Bullet Club Gold are here. We’ve got an eight-man tag for All Out!

Here’s Chris Jericho. Jericho said he’s had a weekend he’d never forget, although he would like to forget how he treated his brother in Sammy Guevara. Jericho asks Guevara to come to the ring. Jericho apologizes and said he never should have taken it out on Sammy. Jericho saw that Sammy did everything he should have done, and he apologizes for thinking otherwise. Jericho extends the hand to Sammy and Sammy accepts.

Jericho wonders what he could have done differently in the match, holding the tights, or maybe Sammy could have hit him harder with the bat? Both men continue bickering back and forth, as Sammy says he did not leave his pregnant wife to not be on the show. Jericho says maybe if he listens to him, he’ll be on the show next year.

Match #2. NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta charges Eddie but Eddie responds with some heavy chops. Eddie is heavily bandaged from the Stadium Stampede and Yuta is focusing early on the injured arm. Double arm DDT to the arm of Eddie. Double armbar by Yuta now as he beats Eddie into the corner with some heavy chops. Eddie favors the right arm but manages to chop Yuta off the top rope and to the floor. Suicide dive by Eddie! Machine Gun chops by Eddie in the corner! Exploder suplex by Eddie gets two. Yuta blocks the backfist and hits a rolling elbow followed by a German suplex. Two count. Splash by Yuta but Eddie gets the knees up. Saito suplex by Eddie gets two. Eddie looks for the half and half suplex but Yuta counters with an Angle Slam. Long two count. Yuta mocks Eddie, who fights up and chops Yuta a bunch. Yuta catches an arm and elbows the elbow, before transitioning to the head. Eddie counters with a half and half suplex. Spinning backfist! Yuta eats it. Eddie with a second and he gets the win!

Winner and STILL NJPW Strong Openweight Champion: Eddie Kingston

Rating: ***1/4. IT’S ABOUT THE STRUGGLE. Tough, hard-hitting match here between two guys that just like to fight. So nice to see Eddie getting clean wins on AEW TV.

Claudio is here to walk Wheeler to the back, not making any eye contact with Eddie.

Adam Cole is here. Sunday was the greatest event of all time, and Cole thanks everyone. Cole says he knows he lost, and it hurts, but he’ll have another opportunity. Cole says that MJF, his best friend, is in rough shape, but he’ll be ready to go by All Out .

ADAM! ADAMMMM!

Roddy is here with The Kingdom. Mike Bennett grabs the mic and reminds us what happened at the ECW Arena in Ring of Honor in 2010… we got each other jobs. Bennett runs down the friendship with Cole and how Cole even through his bachelor party. Bennett says that Cole cares too much about the fans and not enough about what the boys do. Taven says that Cole left to Florida about bailing on The Kingdom. Cole is the same leech he’s always been, including that corny Melvin, MJF. Taven wonders what Cole sees when he looks at pictures himself, and it’s only himself, because that’s all he’s ever cared about.

Cole said we were all close at one point but these guys need to realize that MJF isn’t Cole’s friend, he’s his best friend. Roddy says he’s entering the Grand Slam Tournament and doing what Cole couldn’t and beating MJF for the title. Roddy says bad neck or not, he’s breaking everyone’s back and wining the tournament.

Match #3. Marina Shafir, Emi Sakura, & Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida, Kris Statlander, & Dr. Britt Baker DMD

The bad guys attack early as Shafir hits a hip toss to Baker. Rose, Shafir, and Sakura take turns beating on Baker throughout the commercial break. Statlander gets the hot tag and clears the ring. Electric Chair to Shafir into a facebuster. Rose breaks up the pin. Question mark kick by Shida takes out Shafir. Friendly fire between Baker and Shida as Shida get drilled with a superkick. Statlander sends Shafir to the outside and then clotheslines Rose over the top. Statlander with a big dive to the outside to take out everyone. Statlander quickly throws Shafer in the ring and finishes this one with Wednesday Night Fever.

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker DMD, Hikaru Shida, & Kris Statlander

Rating: **. Fine trios match here, but the majority of it took place in the commercial break.

Ruby Soho hits the ring and drops Statlander with No Future.

Preview for Shane Taylor vs. Samoa Joe for the ROH TV Championship, which is taking place at All Out apparently.

My feed cut out but we got AEW Trios Championship scissor party celebration from The Acclaimed, aka the House of Ass.

Match #4. AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Penta

Penta starts fast but Cassidy quickly goes hands in the pockets. Penta gets sent to the outside and we’re quickly in a commercial break. Cassidy takes out Penta with a suicide dive but Cassidy’s elbow is clearly bothering him, bandages and all. Penta takes advantage with a superkick and a tope con hilo to the floor that forces him to land HARD but he recovers fine. Penta runs into a big boot but a foot sweep and a bottom rope assisted leg drop gets him two. Cassidy counters a brainbuster into Stundog Millionaire. Satellite DDT for two. Up and over goes Penta right into a backstabber on Cassidy as we head into another commercial break. Penta in control throughout the break, focusing the attack on the injured arm. Cassidy runs into a superkick. Penta runs into a superkick. Slingblade by Penta gets two. Penta hammerlocks the arm with his leg and tries to snap the shoulder, but Cassidy goes hands in pockets to defend. Cassidy with his pateneted strikes then a huge running destroyer! One by Penta! One by Cassidy! Neither man can get to their feet! Made in Japan by Penta gets two! Penta looks for the Fear factory but Cassidy counters with a form of Beach Break. Two count. Penta once again tries to snap the arm but Cassidy grabs the ropes. Both men on the apron now and Penta superkicks Cassidy in the face. Penta looks for the Fear Factor and PLANTS HIM on the apron! One, two, NO! Cassidy barely gets a finger on the rope. Penta now stomps the arm of Cassidy in the middle of the ring and Penta finally does snap the arm! FEAR FACTOR! ONE, TWO, NO! CASSIDY KICKS OUT! Penta can’t believe it and Cassidy rolls him up from behind for the three!

Winner and STILL AEW International Champion: Orange Cassidy

Rating: ***1/2. This match ruled down the stretch. Could have went without the back to back kickouts but it makes sense going into Sunday.

Cassidy grabs the microphone. Cassidy is tired, his body hurts, and the backpack gets a little heavier each week. Cassidy is defending the title because this means everything to him. Cassidy says AEW is about giving chances to those who were told they weren’t good enough, and Jon Moxley better bring more than a fork on Sunday. Because… I’m freshly squeezed Orange Cassidy, and I do not have a catch phrase.

Jon Moxley now walks down to the ring and both men slap each other in the face before we sign off.

Final Thoughts: Heavy storyline driven episode of Dynamite tonight. With the biggest show in the rear view mirror, we needed a bit of a reset, and that’s what we got. The Bucks/FTR vs. BBG stuff if fun, Cassidy’s title run looks like it’s going to an end, and nice to see Eddie Kingston get some singles matches. No Omega, Bucks, Hangman, but that’s alright. We’ve got a few shows before Sunday. 7.5/10.