Earlier today, PW Insider reported that AEW would indeed be returning to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, a venue that has hosted the promotion’s last three Grand Slam television special events. However, it was noted that this year’s show would more likely be a pay-per-view event, but the details were still unknown. Until now.

According to Andrew Zarian from the Mat Men Wrestling podcast, AEW Forbidden Door will be taking place at Arthur Ashe this June. An exact date has yet to be given. The inaugural Forbidden Door took place from the United Center in Chicago, with last year’ show taking place from the ScotiaBank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

No update on whether AEW will be running a Grand Slam special this year. Stay tuned.